Accuray and Limbus AI Unveil Online Adaptive Therapy Solution for the Radixact® System at American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company has a 510(k) pending for an online adaptive therapy option*, Cenos™, for its Radixact® System. The solution was unveiled, in partnership with Limbus AI, at the 2023 ASTRO (American Society for Radiation Oncology) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, October 1-4, 2023. Cenos is designed to enable medical care teams to quickly and efficiently make adjustments, if necessary, to a treatment plan while the patient is still on the treatment table.

Over the course of radiation treatments the size, shape or location of tumors may change and their proximity to organs and other healthy tissue may shift as patients gain or lose weight. Accuray customers are currently able to leverage real-time adaptive therapy through the company's proprietary Synchrony® technology and offline adaptive with PreciseART® radiotherapy to account for some of the anatomical changes that occur during radiation delivery. With the addition of Cenos, Accuray customers will have the ability to perform online adaptation of their treatment plan to account for changes that may occur between treatment sessions. Accuray is committed to offering the most comprehensive adaptive tool set to provide care teams with choices and the flexibility to optimize and streamline the workflow for each patient, helping to ensure clinical objectives are met.

One of the most important steps in the planning process is contouring – defining the border of the tumor and organs at risk – yet it is extremely labor and time intensive. Automating the contouring portion of the planning process using tools such as the one developed by Limbus AI will make it practical for radiotherapy clinics of all sizes to adopt online adaptive therapy, when needed.

"We're proud of the work we're doing with Limbus and our achievements to date. The goal of Cenos is to provide our customers with a comprehensive and efficient approach to adaptive radiotherapy that includes a solution for making online adaptive therapy feasible for any interested Radixact customer," said Suzanne Winter, President and CEO of Accuray. "We are committed to continuing to evolve our radiation delivery systems to facilitate more personalized care for more cancer patients. Approximately 50% of all cancer patients will need treatment with radiotherapy[1], making it critical that we do everything possible to help ensure that clinicians have the tools to optimize treatments."

"We're very happy to be partnering with Accuray," said Dr Karl Otto, CEO of Limbus AI. "Our AI based technology, Limbus Contour, has seen rapid adoption by over 250 clinics globally. Embedding it into the Cenos online adaptive solution will help provide for accurate and fast contouring essential to real-world clinical implementation of adaptive treatment."

Additional Accuray Highlights at the ASTRO meeting Include:

: A curated support solutions portfolio covering multiple functions including service, clinical applications and physics, designed to augment medical care team resources and optimize their practice. VitalHold™** Breast Package for the Radixact ® System – now 510(k) cleared and obtained CE mark in the EU market : VitalHold enables deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH) treatments on the Radixact System through a fully integrated and automated surface-guided radiotherapy (SGRT) solution. The Radixact System offers compromise-free capabilities to treat the full spectrum of breast cases in as little as two minutes, leveraging both TomoHelical™ (helical delivery) and TomoDirect™ (tangential beams).





VitalHold enables deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH) treatments on the Radixact System through a fully integrated and automated surface-guided radiotherapy (SGRT) solution. The Radixact System offers compromise-free capabilities to treat the full spectrum of breast cases in as little as two minutes, leveraging both TomoHelical™ (helical delivery) and TomoDirect™ (tangential beams). CyberKnife® System: The CyberKnife S7™ System combines speed, advanced precision, and real-time (AI)-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery, using Synchrony®, for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments.

*Cenos is 510(k) pending. The solution is not available for sale in the USA. It is not CE marked and availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets.

**VitalHold™ availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets.

About Limbus AI

Limbus AI's passionate team of healthcare and technology specialists is dedicated to improving cancer care through the development of state-of-the-art software. Our machine learning-based products improve efficiency and clinical workflows in cancer radiation treatment planning. We specialize in the creation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automatic contouring algorithms performed on local hardware within the security of the customers' own local network. These unique software solutions enable clinicians to plan accurate treatments quicker, with the same resources - allowing centers to meet the ever-growing demand for radiotherapy. Limbus AI is headquartered in Regina Saskatchewan, Canada. To learn more, visit www.limbus.ai or follow us on our social media.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

