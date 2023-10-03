Accuray Announces Approval of the Tomo® C Radiation Treatment Delivery System by China's National Medical Products Administration

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the registration dossier for the CNNC-Accuray joint venture Tomo® C radiation therapy system for the Type B market has been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The new, made in China system, is the first joint venture product and represents an important achievement on behalf of cancer patients, many of whom will need treatment with radiotherapy at least once to cure their cancer, increase the chance of cure or relieve symptoms caused by cancer1.

"The NMPA approval of the Tomo C System represents a tremendous milestone for Accuray and the CNNC-Accuray joint venture. The availability of the new system will enable us to expand access to radiotherapy treatments to cancer patients needing care. Currently, the number of people requiring radiation treatments in China far outweighs the capacity for treatment. In fact, the number of systems that deliver radiation therapy is well below the World Health Organization recommendations," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray. "Through our CNNC-Accuray joint venture we can now offer the Tomo C System, a fast and effective radiation delivery device, to the largest segment of the China market, enabling more medical care teams to provide personalized and highly precise treatments to more people each day."

The Tomo C platform features helical imaging and radiation delivery. With fully-integrated treatment planning, centralized data management and ultra-precise treatment delivery using patented beam-shaping technology, the system enables greater control of the radiation dose so it conforms precisely to the tumor and helps minimize dose to healthy tissue. The system's unique architecture and high-speed multi-leaf collimator makes it possible for medical care teams to select from a range of delivery modalities, from conventionally fractionated to ultra-hypofractionated treatments, to optimize outcomes for standard radiation therapy indications including breast, prostate, lung, and head and neck cancers, in addition to complex treatments such as total marrow irradiation.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

