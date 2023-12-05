Accuray Initiates Sales of the VitalHold™ Solution in Japan, Supporting Surface-guided Radiation Therapy on the Radixact® System

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company has initiated sales of the VitalHold™* package supporting surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT) on the Radixact® System in Japan beginning November 30, 2023. The VitalHold feature incorporates SGRT capability on the Radixact System using the Catalyst+ HD system manufactured by C-RAD, making it possible to deliver deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH) treatments, primarily for breast cancers, and perform markerless patient setup. The addition of this new feature will enable medical teams using the Radixact System to offer a wider range of radiotherapy treatment options using one device.

SGRT is a technology that supports highly accurate positioning by scanning the patient's body surface with a high-resolution camera and reconstructing it as a 3D image in real-time. The reconstructed image enables clinicians to easily visualize the difference between the current body position and the target position, helping to ensure high reproducibility of the patient position during treatment.

Heart dose from left-sided breast radiotherapy has been associated with a risk of cardiac injury1. In recent years, DIBH irradiation has become the standard of care for the treatment of left breast cancer to help minimize the heart dose. DIBH is performed by asking the patient to take a deep breath to physically separate the chest wall and targeted tumor from the heart. SGRT technology, which helps confirm the patient is appropriately positioned to deliver radiation, is widely used to facilitate these treatments. SGRT may also help reduce stress on the patient because it doesn't require permanent marks or lines on their body to verify they are in the correct position.

"We are very pleased to now offer VitalHold to our customers to support surface-guided radiotherapy using the Radixact System. With its introduction, markerless patient setup is now possible, and deep inspiration breath hold treatments can easily be performed to care for people with breast cancer. This is expected to greatly reduce the burden on medical staff and patients," said Juki Hozumi, President and General Manager of Accuray Japan K.K.

Continued Mr. Hozumi, "Since the introduction of the TomoTherapy® platform we have continued to enhance its functionality. Now, the latest generation Radixact System is one of the most versatile radiation delivery devices available and in the Japanese market, there are over 100 units routinely used to treat cancer. The VitalHold package is the newest feature of the Radixact System and we are confident it will be used to treat many diseases, including breast cancer. This technological innovation represents a new step forward and we will continue to work to further contribute to the advancement of radiotherapy."

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations and goals regarding new products, services and innovations, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the current global economic environment, including in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands; reliance on third party collaborators, partnerships, strategic alliances and joint ventures; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 7, 2023, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

*VitalHold availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets.

1 Deep Inspiration Breath Hold: Techniques and Advantages for Cardiac Sparing During Breast Cancer Irradiation - PMC (nih.gov)

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated