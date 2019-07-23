Accuray Provides Update on China Joint Venture Operational Progress

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today provided an update on the operational progress of its China joint venture, CNNC Accuray (Tianjin) Medical Technology Co., Ltd (CNNC Accuray). CNNC Accuray has received the Radiation Safety License from the China Ministry of Environmental Protection. This license, along with the Business license received in March and the Medical Device Operating Permit received in June, enables CNNC Accuray to sell and install Accuray's radiation therapy devices in China, the world's fastest growing radiation therapy market.

In addition, CNNC Accuray broke ground earlier this week on its manufacturing facility and education center based in Tianjin, China. Once completed, the facility is expected to be the new home for CNNC Accuray headquarters, sales organization, and service operations. Manufacturing of CNNC Accuray-branded radiation therapy devices for the China market is expected to begin at the facility within approximately two years.

Following the official groundbreaking ceremony, CNNC Accuray received orders with private hospitals for two radiation therapy devices.

"The development of CNNC Accuray is progressing as planned. With completion of the initial regulatory application process, the joint venture has begun selling Accuray's radiation therapy devices in China and has signed two orders. We expect these orders will contribute to Accuray's backlog during our first quarter of fiscal 2020. In addition, we expect the CNNC Accuray team to continue building its selling and service organization as our fiscal year progresses," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer of Accuray.

About CNNC Accuray (Tianjin) Medical Technology Co., Ltd

CNNC Accuray (Tianjin) Medical Technology Co., Ltd was created in January 2019 as a joint venture between CNNC High Energy Equipment (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Isotope and Radiation Corporation (CIRC) (HKSE: 01763), and Accuray Asia Limited, a subsidiary of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY).

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About CIRC

CIRC is 73.83% owned by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), the leading nuclear technology conglomerate in China. CIRC was established in 1983 and is based in Beijing. The Stock trades on Hong Kong stock exchange (July 2018 IPO).

CIRC is the leader in the field of isotopes and irradiation technology applications in China and the largest manufacturer of imaging diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, UBT kits and analyzers and radioactive source products in China (as of 2017). As of December 31, 2017, sales network covered more than 10,000 hospitals and other medical institutions across more than 30 provinces.

