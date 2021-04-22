Accure Acne, Inc(R) has Launched a Private Placement Offering on the M-Vest Platform to raise up to $20.0 Million Tweet this

Accure's initial FDA pivotal trial was paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020 Accure received IRB approval to restart their FDA pivotal trial. As a result, the FDA pivotal trial commenced recruiting subjects in December 2020 and resumed treatment in January 2021.

This investment involves a high degree of risk and should not be made by anyone who cannot afford to lose his or her entire investment. This investment is highly speculative and illiquid. Please read the Accure Acne, Inc. Subscription Agreement & Limited Liability Company Agreement prior to making any investment. This investment is for Accredited Investors Only. No offer to sell any securities, and no solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, is being made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would not be permitted by applicable law.

About Accure Acne, Inc.

Accure is a medical device company committed to developing a novel and impactful solution for acne sufferers that employs a revolutionary technology designed to improve their long-term quality of life.

Learn more about Accure and our commitment to acne: www.accureacne.com

About Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest:

M-Vest is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities. M Vest LLC hosted company profiles and other materials including web content, are based on data obtained from sources M-Vest believes to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed in M-Vest hosted company profiles, or other materials and presentations are subject to change. M-Vest and its affiliates may own shares of securities or options of the issuers mentioned on the M-Vest website. In the purview of Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 and in the interest of full disclosure, M-Vest calls the reader's attention to the fact that M Vest is retained by certain clients to increase investor awareness.

Maxim Group, a sister company to M-Vest LLC, is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm.

