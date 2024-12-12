Accuris Sustains Strong Business Momentum and Global Growth in 2024

Company solidifies market position and increases global presence with technical innovations and partnerships

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuris, the market leader in engineering standards content and technology that reduces the time engineers spend researching, today announced strong business momentum in its first year as an independent company. Accuris is on track to exceed its financial targets and has substantially accelerated revenue growth by providing new value-adding technology and content solutions to its customers.

Engineering Workbench Achieves Payback in Less Than Six Months

Earlier this year, Accuris launched Engineering Workbench Professional (EWB Professional), giving engineers faster, smarter access to standards and other technical content through intuitive, machine learning-powered search. EWB Professional reclaims valuable time for engineers, giving them back time to allocate to high-priority research and development initiatives.

EWB's value was underscored by a Forrester Research Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study revealing that organizations leveraging the platform can achieve a 305% return on investment (ROI) over three years, with a payback in less than six months. EWB increases engineering efficiency by reducing the time spent researching, referencing, and embedding standards, creating significant savings for organizations of all sizes.

Accuris Expands High-Impact Partnerships

Accuris continued to expand its partnerships with more than 450 standards developing organizations (SDOs) and technology partners, providing engineering and technical professionals with the accurate and actionable information they need to develop world-changing products. These expanded partnerships in 2024 include:

American Welding Society (AWS) and American Institute of Architects (AIA): Through these exclusive partnerships, AWS and AIA members get access to EWB – with the same content as Accuris customers – for future standards development.

and Through these exclusive partnerships, AWS and AIA members get access to EWB – with the same content as Accuris customers – for future standards development. Standards Australia : Through this partnership, Accuris provides Australian customers with comprehensive access to all Standards Australia content, including Australian standards and other technical documents such as ISO and IEC materials.

: Through this partnership, Accuris provides Australian customers with comprehensive access to all Standards Australia content, including Australian standards and other technical documents such as ISO and IEC materials. CTG : The integration of CTG's extensive inventory into Accuris' Haystack Gold logistics and supply chain management platform expands Haystack Gold's sourcing capabilities beyond government and military parts to also cover dual-use and commercial components.

: The integration of CTG's extensive inventory into Accuris' Haystack Gold logistics and supply chain management platform expands Haystack Gold's sourcing capabilities beyond government and military parts to also cover dual-use and commercial components. EETech : This integration combines Accuris' vast database of 1.2 billion electronic parts with EETech's cutting-edge VDI Platform, giving manufacturers the unprecedented ability to navigate the complex landscape of compliance requirements with ease and precision.

: This integration combines Accuris' vast database of 1.2 billion electronic parts with EETech's cutting-edge VDI Platform, giving manufacturers the unprecedented ability to navigate the complex landscape of compliance requirements with ease and precision. chipsID: In collaboration with chipsID, Accuris Parts Intelligence and BOM Intelligence customers can now access detailed, specialized reports designed to mitigate the risk of counterfeit parts infiltrating their supply chains. This partnership significantly enhances the capabilities of Accuris Parts Intelligence and BOM Intelligence solutions.

In early 2025, Accuris will host the 50th annual Standards Publishing Advisory Board (SPAB) meeting, bringing together members of the global standards development community to advance initiatives around digital transformation, emerging technology, energy transition and more.

New Global Headquarters and Executive Appointments Strengthen Industry Leadership

To support ongoing growth, Accuris opened a state-of-the-art global headquarters in Denver, Colo. – a move that added to the company's expanding portfolio of international locations in the UK, India, Malaysia, and Japan.

Accuris also appointed five new executives to its leadership team. Duane Newman was named the company's first Chief Product Officer (CPO), bringing a wealth of experience in product development and innovation. Gabrielle Ramaiah joined as Chief of Staff and Vice President of Transformation, where she drives strategic initiatives and organizational change. Trenton Pologar was appointed Chief Information Officer (CIO), tasked with overseeing the company's information technology strategy and infrastructure. Timothy Walker assumed the role of General Counsel, providing expert legal guidance and support.

"This year has been a testament to Accuris employees' unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. Our strategic initiatives and partnerships have not only fueled our growth but also enhanced our ability to provide engineering organizations with seamless access to the information that they require," said Claude Pumilia, CEO at Accuris. "As we expand our global footprint and strengthen our leadership, we remain committed to driving innovation and supporting our customers' success."

To learn more about Accuris, please visit: Accuris (accuristech.com).

About Accuris (formerly IHS)

For more than 60 years, Accuris has empowered engineers and innovators to solve the world's greatest challenges. Today, our customers leverage intelligent software to optimize their engineering, supply chain, and product lifecycle workflows. Accuris helps professionals extract more value from technical information, effectively leverage the world's largest collection of 2.5M+ standards from 450+ global standards publishers, 77M+ technical articles, 107M+ patents, and 1.1B+ electronic parts data. Accuris helps professionals harness the power of digital transformation, unleashing builders to build a better future. Discover more at accuristech.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

ICR Lumina for Accuris

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuris