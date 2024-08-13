Accuris Unveils New Global Headquarters in Denver

Company increases global employee headcount by 10% year-over-year and now employs 1,000+ employees across 20 countries

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuris, the market leader in enabling digital transformation in engineering organizations, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Denver, marking another significant milestone in the company's accelerated growth trajectory. The Denver Tech Center (DTC)-based office is the latest addition to Accuris' portfolio of locations worldwide, following recent office openings in the UK, India, Malaysia, and Japan. The company has achieved a remarkable 10% surge in its global employee headcount since June 2023.

Accuris, formerly part of IHS, has long been a pillar in the Denver business community. Now, with more than 1,000 employees spanning 20 countries, Accuris is scaling its operations to meet the soaring demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that optimize engineering and supply chain workflows. Specifically in Colorado, the company has increased its employee headcount by 12% over the past year. Many of Accuris' executive team, including CEO Claude Pumilia, call the Denver area home and will steer the company from the dynamic new headquarters on Tufts Avenue.

"As we broaden Accuris' global reach, we remain deeply committed to our strong Denver roots and we are excited to grow our presence here," said Claude Pumilia, Accuris CEO. "With the outstanding talent at Accuris and the vibrant tech ecosystem surrounding us, we are thrilled to be part of the Denver and greater Colorado tech community."

In addition to modern office space, the new Accuris headquarters also features a fitness center, a cafeteria, and open areas for socializing, underscoring the company's commitment to employee wellness. The company's 120 local employees have already settled into the new space, which today marks the official grand opening, where it will continue to serve as a center for driving industry-leading solutions.

To learn more about Accuris, please visit: Accuris (accuristech.com) .

About Accuris (formerly IHS)

Accuris enables digital transformation in engineering organizations. The company provides a suite of solutions that connect engineering data with trusted information, providing valuable insights and streamlining workflows across the entire product lifecycle. Accuris also enhances data accessibility, security, and collaboration in engineering environments. Learn more at accuristech.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

ICR Lumina for Accuris

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuris