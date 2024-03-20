Accushield and Serviam Collaborate to Combat Resident Loneliness in Senior Living

ATLANTA, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield, the leader in visitor and entry management solutions for senior living, skilled nursing, and other post-acute care settings, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Serviam Care Network, PBC. Serviam is on a mission to transform the way that America cares for seniors by empowering senior living operators to onboard the Value-based Care model in their communities. Accushield and Serviam are committed to revolutionizing the landscape of senior care in America, placing resident well-being at the forefront, and fostering a sustainable financial future for senior living operators.

Serviam's unique platform offers senior living providers a direct path to value-based care through its operator-led, resident-centered approach. Serviam equips senior living operators to thrive within a value-based care framework by establishing a powerful ecosystem of technology and consultative services. The ecosystem, the Serviam Care Network, includes partnerships with technology and service providers as well as collaborations with local value-based care alliances, pharmacies, diagnostics, and hospice providers. At its core, Serviam is committed to proactively improving the quality of life and care for each resident, thereby enhancing the experience of all senior living stakeholders – families, caregivers, community owners, and others connected to the resident.

Accushield plays a pivotal role in value-based care by streamlining care coordination and confronting a growing health epidemic – the isolation and social disconnection faced by residents in senior living communities. Attention often centers on the clinical aspects of physical health, yet emotional, social, and mental well-being is just as critical in proactively addressing a senior's overall health. Many residents in senior living have very limited social interactions, potentially leading to depression and feelings of loneliness despite the best efforts of community staff to address those issues. Several significant resident isolation statistics in senior living and skilled nursing emphasize the prevalence of the issue:

More than 50% of residents have no close relatives.

46% have no living children.

An estimated 40% receive less than one social visit per month.

As a member and partner of the Serviam Care Network, Accushield aims to leverage its visitor/entry management kiosks to collect crucial data on resident and visitor exchanges. This visitation data will enable the identification and scoring (UCLA-3 Loneliness Scale) of residents who may be experiencing social isolation influenced by a lack of visitor interactions and other social factors. Accushield will partner with senior living communities and other engagement platforms to support seniors identified with low scores on the UCLA-3 Loneliness Scale. Upon identification, Accushield will connect, credential, match, and schedule its network of 1.6 million volunteers with individual residents to provide regular and meaningful companionship visits to these residents.

"Through our partnership with Serviam, we are dedicated to combating loneliness in senior living communities," stated Charles Mann, Founder and CSO of Accushield. "Our unique approach at Accushield carefully matches residents with volunteers who share similar interests, establishing deep and meaningful connections. This strategy is pivotal not only for proactive identification of those in need but also for elevating the standard of care and profoundly improving the lives of residents."

"Serviam is thrilled to welcome Accushield into the Network as a committed partner in the value-based care movement," said Tim Donnelly, CEO of Serviam Care Network. "In the current fee-for-service model, we're not spending our dollars in a way that matches what we know drives health outcomes. Addressing resident isolation and social disconnectedness is a key piece in helping residents live happier, healthier lives."

This initiative reflects Serviam and Accushield's shared commitment to proactively improving the lives of seniors and aligns with Serviam's mission of creating a value-based care system that prioritizes resident well-being and empowers senior living operators to flourish. Recognizing the profound consequences of loneliness and isolation on a resident's life, this collaboration represents an opportunity and an obligation to invest in behavioral and mental well-being at a level on par with the clinical care provided to residents.

"Senior living operators continue to navigate increased costs, shrinking margins, and heightened care needs. Serviam's approach nurtures excellence in resident care while recognizing and rewarding senior living stakeholders for their exceptional efforts. Senior living operators must seize control and chart a new course in this evolving landscape. Serviam helps to facilitate this transformational change," added Allen Barnes, Founder and CEO of Accushield.

About Accushield:

Accushield is a visitor and entry management solution that utilizes kiosk-based technology to assist senior living, skilled nursing, and post-acute providers in overseeing on-site visitors, third-party care providers, and vendors, bolstering security, and providing integrated data on care delivered to residents and patients from external services.

About Serviam Care Network, PBC:

Serviam is a collaborative network of senior living communities, providers, payers, and technology companies working together to build a new model of care for seniors. Serviam Care Network provides senior living communities with the tools and resources to thrive in a value-based care environment while ensuring that residents receive the highest quality care possible.

