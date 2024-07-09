Accushield Integrates with August Health EHR to Streamline Data Management

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield , a leading provider of visitor management solutions for senior living communities, announces a strategic integration with August Health's Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, a cutting-edge platform revolutionizing healthcare management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing efficiency and security within senior living communities.

The integration between Accushield and August Health offers seamless interoperability, allowing senior living communities to synchronize resident data effortlessly between the two platforms. By bridging the gap between visitor management and electronic health records, this integration streamlines administrative processes and enhances resident safety in real time.

Accushield's innovative visitor management system enables senior living communities to manage visitors, contractors, and caregivers efficiently while elevating safety, security, and resident well-being. Through its user-friendly interface and robust features, Accushield empowers community administrators to maintain accurate records and capture key visit data from individuals entering and exiting the premises.

August Health EHR is a state-of-the-art electronic health record system designed to streamline healthcare operations and improve patient outcomes. With its comprehensive suite of tools for healthcare professionals, August Health EHR enables efficient documentation, seamless communication, and enhanced clinical decision-making.

By integrating Accushield's visitor management system with August Health EHR, senior living communities can now access real-time data on visitor interactions and resident health information within a unified platform. This integration not only simplifies administrative tasks but also enhances care coordination and resident safety.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with August Health EHR," said TK King, Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at Accushield. "This integration reflects our commitment to providing senior living communities with cutting-edge technology solutions that prioritize resident safety and leverage visitor data to promote quality outcomes for residents. By seamlessly connecting visitor management with electronic health records, we empower facilities to deliver exceptional care while maintaining the highest security and compliance standards."

The integration between Accushield and August Health EHR is now available to senior living communities nationwide. For more information about Accushield and its suite of solutions, visit https://www.accushield.com/ . To learn more about August Health EHR, visit https://www.augusthealth.com/ .

