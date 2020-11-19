Accusoft Announces Beta Release Testing Program

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accusoft, the leader in document and imaging solutions for developers, is proud to announce its beta release testing program, which provides participants with real-time access to its latest product developments.

Customer input is a key factor in Accusoft's mission to build better software integrations that deliver functionality like OCR, image cleanup, forms processing, file manipulation, and viewing solutions. Thanks to the new beta program, participants will get early access to brand new products and have the opportunity to provide feedback on the latest features for existing products. Developers can also customize what types of betas they would like to opt into so they can focus on products most relevant to their business.

"Our previous betas for PrizmDoc Editor and PrizmDoc Cells were extremely beneficial for everyone involved, " says Mark Hansen, Product Manager. "Our team received rapid feedback that helped make our products better, while participants had the opportunity to shape those products to meet their specific requirements."

By signing up for the beta program now, you can participate in the active beta for PrizmDoc Forms integration, which will allow you to repurpose (or use) your PDF forms to easily create, customize, and deploy as web forms anywhere. You'll also be the first to know about new product offerings and have the ability to opt into beta releases for Accusoft's existing products, such as ImageGear, FormSuite for Structured Forms, and PrizmDoc Suite.

To learn more about Accusoft's exciting new beta program, please visit our website at https://www.accusoft.com/company/customers/beta-release-program .

About Accusoft:



Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

CONTACT:

Megan Brooks

VP of Marketing

4001 N Riverside Drive

Tampa, Florida 33603

+1 (813) 875-7575

[email protected]



SOURCE Accusoft

Related Links

http://www.accusoft.com

