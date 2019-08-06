Accusoft Announces Integration with Cloud OCR and UiPath

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Accusoft announced the release of new libraries that allow UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, to enable users with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities in the cloud. The libraries are now available on UiGo! , UiPath's online marketplace.

This is the first in a series of content processing integrations planned by Accusoft. With deep expertise in data capture, forms processing and file conversion, there are projects underway to quickly bring many more of their offerings to UiPath users.

"We recognize that more and more of the industries we serve need to automate comprehensively in order to remain competitive," says Megan Brooks, VP of Marketing at Accusoft. "Legacy systems often don't allow for sophisticated, modernization of manual processes, so a coupling of Accusoft's content processing software and the UiPath platform makes absolute sense. We will look into integrating more of our offerings soon."

While newer companies have more modern IT systems that allow necessary data capture to integrate directly into backend systems, some older corporations are often stuck with legacy systems that don't enable easy technology integrations or upgrades. These legacy systems rely on manual data entry. With Accusoft's ability to extract data from image files, and UiPath's powerful workflow engine, data entry can be fully automated.

"Accusoft's primary purpose has long been to help our clients get their own software products to market in the most efficient way possible, using our world-class content processing and conversion tools. This new offering is an expansion of that purpose and goes a step further in helping our clients automate their work," said Steve Wilson, VP of Product at Accusoft.

About Accusoft: Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, we help organizations solve their most complex content workflow challenges. Our patented solutions enable users to gain insight from content in any format, on any device, with greater efficiency, flexibility, and security. Visit www.accusoft.com for more information.

