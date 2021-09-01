Accusoft Corporation Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 marks the 30th anniversary for Accusoft Corporation , the longtime leader in content, processing, conversion, and automation technologies for developers.

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Accusoft was founded in 1991 as Pegasus Imaging, a provider of technology and solutions to the photo and document imaging markets. In 1998, Pegasus Imaging expanded into medical compression technologies. This technology was adopted by some of the largest medical technology companies in the world, including GE Healthcare, McKesson, Phillips Medical Systems, Siemens Medical Solutions, and Toshiba.

Between 2004-2008 Pegasus Imaging acquired TMSSequoia and Accusoft which moved the company into the forms processing and image cleanup technologies. In 2012, Pegasus Imaging was rebranded to Accusoft Corporation.

Today, after seeing three decades of change and innovation, Accusoft is proud to bring new technologies to market, driven by the goal of improving the document lifecycle experience for businesses and their employees.

Most recently Accusoft created and launched OnTask and the Accusoft PDF Viewer. OnTask is a workflow automation tool that makes it easy for small to mid-sized businesses to digitally send and fill forms, get signatures on documents, and automate overall business processes.The Accusoft PDF Viewer is a JavaScript SDK that easily integrates into a developer's web application to enable PDF viewing and annotation features with no server dependencies.

"Every day I am so amazed by the talent and passion of the team we have built at Accusoft," said Accusoft CEO Jack Berlin. "30 years in business is a testament to our employees, as well as the innovation and quality of the products we bring to the market."

For more information about Accusoft, please visit https://www.accusoft.com/ .

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

