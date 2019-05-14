Accusoft Hosts Beginner to Advanced Node.js Meetup

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m., Accusoft will host the Node.js meetup group at their East Annex Technology Center on 829 W. Martin Luther King Blvd in Tampa, Florida.

"The presentation is geared toward anyone from the novice node.js developer through advanced developers who know their stuff," says Eric Gee, Software Development Manager at Accusoft.

The presentation will start with a demonstration on how to set up a node project that uses native modules. Building from this foundation, the presenters will then move into performance comparisons of executing a program as a native module, a child process, or a multi-threaded node program. The exploration will continue as the presenters consider which approaches make the most sense for a given set of use cases.

The presentation will be led by Charlie Davis, Software Engineer III of Accusoft and Shayne Fitzgerald, Software Engineer II of Accusoft. Networking with food and beverages begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. There will be time for a short Q&A after.

Node.js is an open group dedicated to developers that are interested in learning more about Node.js and related coding techniques. The group is open to anyone that's interested with no experience necessary. Accusoft welcomes anyone who wants to learn more about Node.js and welcomes participants to share their knowledge with the group. If interested, please sign up for the event here.

About Accusoft

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com

CONTACT:

Megan Brooks

Director of Marketing

4001 N Riverside Drive

Tampa, Florida 33603

+1 (813) 875-7575

marketing@accusoft.com

SOURCE Accusoft

Related Links

http://www.accusoft.com

