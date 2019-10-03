Accusoft Launches New Website to Better Reflect Position in the Marketplace

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Accusoft launched a new website that reflects its new messaging and brand and what that means to our customers.

"With recent changes to our brand message, including an increased focus on SaaS and industry solutions, it was necessary to launch a new website that reflects who we are as a company," says Megan Brooks, VP of Marketing at Accusoft. "We want this new website to be a defining visual of who we are, what we do, and how we solve industry challenges."



Earlier this year, Accusoft executives took the time to reflect on the company's achievements and opportunities and form aggressive growth goals for the near and mid-term future. To capitalize on the organization's strengths, grow in new capabilities, and increase market share, it was imperative that the market messages undergo a complete overhaul.

"We are continuously working to improve our technology with software that solves content processing, conversion, and automation challenges," says Steve Wilson, VP of Product. "We strive to help you provide actionable data and results that matter."

With these defining goals in mind, Accusoft launched its new website on September 30, 2019. In the Company section , Accusoft's messaging details its new mission, vision, and values statements which convey the company's commitment to its stakeholders and employees. You can explore the new Accusoft branding at www.accusoft.com .

