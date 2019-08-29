Accusoft's New FormSuite for Invoices Uses Machine Learning to Improve Table Recognition

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Accusoft released its newest version of FormSuite for Invoices, incorporating machine learning technology to improve table recognition.

Accusoft's engineers are currently working on a variety of machine learning initiatives including FormSuite for Invoices' latest improvement. With this new advancement, table accuracy is improved on average by 50%.

"Machine learning is a complex field of study, and we are proud to say that our engineers continue to tackle it head on. It's been an integral part of our technology for decades," reports Steve Wilson, VP of Product at Accusoft. "We have a variety of advanced machine learning projects in the works, and we're happy to announce that our latest work is incorporated in the newest version of FormSuite for Invoices."

The latest edition of the product includes enhancements to table recognition and improved form field detection. For more information on FormSuite for Invoices, visit our website at accusoft.com/products/formsuite-for-invoices .

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

