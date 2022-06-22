Accutech Systems Corporation launches first in the industry trust wealth management mobile app: CheetahGO

MUNCIE, Ind., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accutech Systems has created CheetahGO, a new app that allows Trust Advisors to work untethered by downloading and implementing the mobile companion to the Cheetah Wealth Management ™ software. CheetahGO is the first mobile app for enterprise users in the trust and wealth management space and gives Cheetah users the ease to perform tasks on the go at no additional fee.

"CheetahGO is the latest example of Accutech's continued innovation in our industry, which we define as 'the creation of new value that benefits others,'" says Dan Wright, Executive Director of Strategies for Accutech Systems. "Its greatest feature is that it frees the Trust Administrator from a desk and enables her to spend more time building strong relationships with clients and referral sources."

CheetahGO allows 24/7 on-the-go access so Trust Administrators may:

Manage tasks.

Review account information.

Approve transactions and trades.

Record activities while meeting with clients and prospects.

CheetahGO alleviates a bottleneck of approval that was in place when activities could only be completed from the office. The secure app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

With this development, Accutech maintains its promise to keep their clients at the forefront of the industry by offering the best technology to stay ahead of their competition and serve their clients. Dan Wright explains, "We believe that Accutech's growth is rooted in the creation of industry-leading solutions that deliver great value to those we serve, and CheetahGO adds a whole new layer of flexibility and value to an increasingly mobile workforce."

The CheetahGO app is currently available to all Cheetah users at no additional fee.

To learn more about CheetahGO and Accutech Systems Corporation, visit trustasc.com.

ABOUT CheetahGO

CheetahGO is the mobile companion application to Cheetah™ for trust officers and operations on the go. The app enables trust professionals to perform essential administrative functions securely from mobile devices, including approving transactions and trades, reviewing account info, recording activities, and managing tasks.

ABOUT ACCUTECH

Accutech fulfills its purpose to make great things happen for other people by delivering innovative trust and wealth management technology solutions and exceptional, personalized service to over 250 banks and wealth management companies nationwide. The company also offers outsourced operations services to its clients, handling many day-to-day "back office" tasks on their behalf. Accutech boasts over 30 years of developing innovative technological "firsts" in its industry and delivering the kind of service that results in consistently achieving over 98% customer satisfaction. The company also focuses heavily on cultivating a positive and engaging work environment and has been recognized in the top 100 places to work in Indiana multiple times, most recently in 2019.

