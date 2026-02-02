AccuTrade Launches a Single Solution for Smarter Appraisals and Inventory Management

New AccuTrade IMS Available at NADA 2026 Delivers Accurate Appraisals, Optimized Inventory Turn and Maximized Front-end Gross Profit on Every VIN

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuTrade®, a solution from Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce Inc."), has unveiled new technology built to maximize gross profit in the used-car business. The new AccuTrade Inventory Management System (IMS) gives dealers instant online visibility and offers the fastest path to profit from acquisition to retail or wholesale by combining precise appraisals, VIN-level risk scoring and end-to-end integration with Cars.com, Dealer Inspire and DealerClub. AccuTrade IMS, along with several other new technology additions, will be available at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show (NADA) Feb. 4-6 in Las Vegas.

"Used-car profitability is a huge opportunity in 2026, and AccuTrade is built to help dealers capture it," said Joe Oliveri, senior director of product for AccuTrade. "We equip dealers with proprietary data and essential appraisal and valuation tools, then meet them when they're ready to scale with one connected inventory management platform that enables smarter pricing and seamless retail or wholesale decisions. The goal is simple: profitable exits, every time."

AccuTrade IMS enables a fully connected acquisition-to-retail (or wholesale) journey and is focused on VIN-level risk, profit forecasting and integrated acquisition ecosystems to help dealers evolve beyond turn-based thinking.

Highlights of the new technology include:

Unmatched precision. With one of the most precise appraisal engines in the industry, AccuTrade IMS delivers VIN-specific deductions with no manual guessing, real-time competitive data and adjusted daily values.





Risk-based inventory management. The tool evaluates every vehicle by risk, not age. The proprietary intelligence score includes traits such as vehicle pedigree, dealer fit, market fit, projected days on market and daily depreciation — all of which help dealers avoid the race to the bottom. It also turns 20-minute merchandising chores into 45-second wins with AI-generated seller notes.





Profit forecasting and exit strategy. AccuTrade displays retail versus wholesale profit predictions at the VIN-level and offers instant liquidation options through integrations with DealerClub's dealer-to-dealer wholesale network or AccuTrade's Instant Offer feature on Cars.com. This data helps dealers make the most profitable exit strategy for every VIN.





Single-platform solution. AccuTrade IMS stands out through its connected workflow across the Cars Commerce ecosystem. Dealers are able to appraise, price, merchandise, syndicate with real-time sync, and retail or wholesale vehicles on one connected system, maximizing efficiency.





AccuTrade IMS stands out through its connected workflow across the Cars Commerce ecosystem. Dealers are able to appraise, price, merchandise, syndicate with real-time sync, and retail or wholesale vehicles on one connected system, maximizing efficiency. Built-in accountability across appraisers. AccuTrade IMS delivers appraisal efficiency reporting, insights into the profit funnel and transparency on capture rates, gross profit and decision quality, ensuring dealerships can measure effectiveness throughout the process.

Building on AccuTrade's core appraisal and valuation tools, the company has added more features and deeper value to the product over the past year, such as AI-powered vehicle descriptions, driveway and service drive appraisals, online chat, Universal Condition Reports, real-time inventory updates to Cars.com, DMS integration and more. As part of the solution's new Service Drive feature, automated SMS texting will soon be available to capture more acquisitions from the service lane.

To learn more about AccuTrade's new technology and tiered product structure, visit the Cars Commerce booth #3723W at the NADA Show Feb. 4-6 in Las Vegas. Visitors can also participate in the DealerClub Live No-Reserve Auction in the booth Feb. 4 from 1-5 p.m. and the DealerClub Pricing Game Feb. 5 from 1-5 p.m. local time. For more information, visit www.carscommerce.inc .

About Cars Commerce

Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The Company simplifies everything about car buying and selling with powerful products, solutions and AI-driven technologies that span pretail, retail and post-sale activities — enabling more efficient and profitable retail operations. The Cars Commerce platform is organized around industry-leading brands: the flagship automotive marketplace and review site Cars.com, digital retail technology and marketing services from Dealer Inspire, essential trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, a reputation-based dealer-to-dealer wholesale auction from DealerClub and exclusive in-market media solutions from the Cars Commerce Media Network. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.