Cars Commerce Announces Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a " Cars Commerce Inc .") ("Cars Commerce" or the "Company"), today announced that on December 22, 2025, the Company granted performance-based stock unit awards (the "PSUs") and restricted stock units (the "RSUs") covering 155,885 shares and 233,827 shares of the Company's common stock, respectively, (the "Inducement Awards") to Tobias Hartmann. A majority of the independent members of the Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of the Inducement Awards to Mr. Hartmann, which awards were offered as a material inducement to Mr. Hartmann's hiring as Chief Executive Officer-Designate on December 22, 2025 and made under the Cars.com Inc. 2025 Inducement Equity Plan. The RSUs vest ratably over three years and the PSUs vest over a three-year performance period subject to the achievement of specified stock price targets for the Company's common stock determined by the Board of Directors, in each case, subject to Mr. Hartmann's continued employment with the Company through each vesting date.

The awards were granted in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE's Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires public announcement of inducement awards. The company is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08.

