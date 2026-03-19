AccuWeather® and the Hunt Preservation Society Partner to Support Ongoing Texas Hill Country Recovery Efforts to Improve Severe Weather Preparation and Responsiveness

AccuWeather to provide camps, first responders and Hill Country community with Severe Weather Warnings and Expert Meteorologist Direct Consultations as part of its philanthropic efforts in 2026

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather® Global Weather Center – AccuWeather® the most trusted source of weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™, and the Hunt Preservation Society (HPS), a 501(c) (3) whose mission is to preserve the natural beauty, rich heritage, and historical legacy of the Hunt community, have partnered to strengthen severe weather preparedness across the Texas Hill Country region. The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and ten summer camps in the West Kerr, Hunt and Kerr County communities will be receiving AccuWeather's unrivaled expertise and severe weather warning services. The philanthropic initiative from AccuWeather will help further assist with local efforts to rebuild and restore the Texas Hill Country community following the devastating floods of last summer.

In addition to severe weather warnings, AccuWeather For Business offers forecast solutions that help camps plan ahead, supporting scheduling, staffing, communications, and broader operational decisions.

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With deep local roots and a steadfast commitment to resilience, the Hunt Preservation Society is an ideal partner for AccuWeather as both organizations' missions are closely aligned—advancing preparedness, supporting rebuilding efforts, and helping the close-knit community, its families, and businesses emerge stronger for the future. In its role, HPS supports the preservation of the entire Hunt community, including residents and visitors, and iconic anchor assets such as the summer camps, The Hunt Store, and Crider's Rodeo.

"The Texas Hill Country communities have shown extraordinary strength in the face of hardship, and as rebuilding continues, resilience must remain front and center. We saw that strength firsthand when I and other senior leaders from AccuWeather visited the region earlier this year, where we met directly with community and camp leaders to understand their needs and challenges," said AccuWeather Senior Vice President and Chief Meteorologist, Jonathan Porter. "We're proud to support camp leaders, first responders, and the community with our advanced and site-specific local warnings, plus the direct access to our expert storm warning meteorologists—strengthening preparedness today to better protect lives and help this community emerge even stronger for generations to come," Porter added.

"The partnership with AccuWeather, a collaboration made possible by the Kerr Together Long-Term Recovery Group, is a meaningful step forward in our Hunt community rebuilding and economic revitalization journey," said Hunt Preservation Society President, John Dunn. "Having access to trusted forecasts and site-specific weather warnings, including floods, wildfires, and lightning, strengthens our community's preparedness and reinforces our resilience."

"Leveraging HPS funds raised specifically to support Hunt's recovery, HPS is providing AccuWeather's advanced warning system and dashboard to the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department, made available to HPS by AccuWeather at a reduced rate, to better equip the team for the future, giving Hunt residents, businesses, tourists, and camp families confidence that we are building back smarter and safer," Dunn added.

"Reliable, timely weather information is critical for protecting lives and supporting recovery efforts," said Hunt Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief, John Barone. "With AccuWeather's advanced forecasts and direct access to experts, our first responders can plan ahead, act faster, and help keep our community safer. This partnership helps ensure the Hunt community remains strong, prepared, and ready for the seasons ahead."`

Select participating organizations will receive AccuWeather's unrivaled expertise and severe weather warnings, including:

AccuWeather site-specific severe weather warnings often with more advance notice, to better protect people, families and businesses





Alerts delivered across multiple channels (text messages, automated phone calls) to notify camp leaders





Weather warnings for a wide variety of threats including tornadoes, high winds, flash flooding, lightning, extreme heat, etc.





One-on-one direct consultations available with AccuWeather expert storm warning meteorologists

The local camps that will be receiving AccuWeather's forecasts and warnings this summer are Camp Waldemar, Vista Camps, Mo Ranch Summer Camp, Camp LaJunta, Camp Mystic, Camp Honey Creek, Camp Eagle, Camp Stewart, Camp Chrysalis, and Ebert Ranch Camp.

"We are so grateful for meaningful support like the partnership between AccuWeather and the Hunt Preservation Society," said Henry DeHart, CEO of the American Camp Association (ACA). "Camps across the country are committed to providing safe, enriching experiences for children. Access to advanced, site-specific forecasts and expert meteorologist guidance will strengthen their ability to plan ahead and protect campers and staff. Support like this not only benefits the Texas Hill Country camps but reflects a real commitment to helping more children benefit from the critical growth and support that camps provide. I am hopeful that camps nationwide sign up for this AccuWeather service so they can continue serving families with confidence in the seasons ahead."

The philanthropic initiative has been months in the making, as AccuWeather worked alongside local community leaders to identify meaningful ways to support recovery efforts and improve weather preparedness since July of last year. AccuWeather donated similar warnings to hundreds of hospitals, medical institutions and public health agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of its philanthropic program in 2020.

AccuWeather severe weather warnings are available to camps, first responders and other organizations across the country as a service. The AccuWeather alerts are location-specific, customized to each client's needs and backed by 24/7/365 team of dedicated expert storm warning meteorologists, often with more advance notice than other sources. The service enables organizations to make the best decisions when lives, operations and reputation are at risk.

For more information on how AccuWeather is helping to ensure camps, communities and first responders make the best weather-impacted decisions, please visit camps.accuweather.com.

HPS's weather preparedness initiative, which AccuWeather is one of the essential technologies being deployed, provides increased alerts and communications for residents and visitors, and is part of the overall community revitalization program designed to support the economic recovery of the Hunt community. To learn more or donate to aid Hunt's summer and long-term recovery efforts, please visit www.hpstx.org.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

A billion people around the world rely on AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW® reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay for the most accurate weather forecasts than from any other source.

Visit AccuWeather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS.

About Hunt Preservation Society, Inc.

Hunt Preservation Society (HPS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2001, whose mission is to preserve and protect the natural beauty, rich heritage, and historical legacy of the Hunt community now and for future generations. HPS is focused on rebuilding and revitalizing a safer and more resilient Hunt community for residents, businesses, and visitors. For more information or to donate, visit huntpreservationsociety.org or hpstx.org.

About Kerr Together

Kerr Together leads the Kerr County and western Kendall County Disaster Recovery Task Force — uniting local government, nonprofit partners, and community volunteers to coordinate disaster management from immediate assistance to long-term reconstruction. The mission is to align people, resources, and information, so families, businesses, and neighborhoods can rebuild stronger. Kerr Together supports survivor services, damage assessment, and case management while advancing a resilience strategy for future events. For more information, visit KerrTogether.

Media Contacts:

AccuWeather – Gene Petriello [email protected]

Hunt Preservation Society – Vikki Dunn [email protected]

SOURCE AccuWeather, Inc.