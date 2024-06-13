AccuWeather® Names Matt Gillis Chief Business Officer

Mobile and Ad Tech Leader with Over 25 Years of Experience Building and Operating Global Companies to Usher Next Phase of AccuWeather's Growth

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, Inc., the global leader in weather forecasting services, has named media and technology industry veteran Matt Gillis to the new role of Chief Business Officer. Reporting to CEO Steven R. Smith, Gillis will lead AccuWeather's sales, business development, and marketing teams, driving the company's go-to-market strategy and revenue growth.

Matt Gillis, Chief Business Officer of AccuWeather

Gillis brings a wealth of experience to AccuWeather, building and scaling companies ranging from startups to global enterprises over the last 25 years. Most recently, he served as President of Digital Turbine – a company that powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers where he was responsible for the company's go to market efforts including sales, marketing, business development, and operations. Prior to Digital Turbine, Gillis served as CEO of clean.io (acquired by Human Security) the market leading cybersecurity company protecting publishers, advertisers, and consumers from malicious threats. Prior to clean.io, he served as SVP, Publisher Platforms at Oath (now Yahoo!), where he led the team responsible for the global publisher-facing programmatic and monetization tools and services. Gillis joined Oath via the AOL/Verizon acquisition of Millennial Media, where he served as President of the company's Platform business and a key member of the leadership team that took Millennial Media public on the NYSE.

"Matt has a great ability to create winning partnerships, lead and motivate people, and construct high performing teams regardless of geographic location with a track record of exceptional results," said AccuWeather CEO Steven R. Smith. "I have had the pleasure of working with him on several initiatives over the years, and I could not be happier to now have him on my own senior leadership team. I look forward to building the future of AccuWeather together as we continue to expand our data offerings, create new opportunities for advertisers, and develop new products that help save lives, protect property, and help people everywhere to make better weather decisions."

"I have been fortunate to have a front row seat to see how innovative and entrepreneurial AccuWeather is as I have built winning partnerships with this truly iconic brand over the last 20 years," said Gillis. "It has always been AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy that has been foundational in my daily routine as far back as I can remember. I'm thrilled to be joining Steve and the amazing team at AccuWeather so we can continue to create tailored opportunities for consumers, advertisers, businesses, and partners to make lives simpler, safer, and better."

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather®, verified as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved over 10,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

Billions of people around the world rely on AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is a leading weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW® reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms including DirecTV, Charter Communications - Spectrum, Verizon, Philo, Fubo, Frndly TV, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Stream, Roku, Xumo, Red Box, Rockbot, LG, and Amazon Freevee.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally.

Visit accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS.

Media Contact:

Amy Jane Finnerty

[email protected]

SOURCE AccuWeather, Inc.