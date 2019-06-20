ACE Cash Express Announces New Corporate Identity, Populus Financial Group

IRVING, Texas, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Populus Financial Group. The name change reflects the company's commitment to providing innovative financial products and services and creates a platform for future growth.

"Our new corporate identity will help us redefine our company as a family of brands, giving us the flexibility to achieve our objective of providing innovative financial products to a wider range of consumers," said Jay B. Shipowitz, Populus Financial Group CEO. "'Populus' is the Latin word for 'people' and is a name that reflects who we are and who we serve."

Populus Financial Group will continue to operate as ACE Cash Express in its 979 stores in 22 states and Washington, D.C. and in 11 states online.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

