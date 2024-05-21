ACE Cash Express Raises Over $127,000 for AdoptAClassroom.org

ACE donated $74,927 to AAC through its Flare Account® Chip In For Charity initiative1 and Porte's® #DoorToChange2 charitable giving program. AAC was also selected as a charity of choice by ACE employees for its annual in-store fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign, which raised an additional $52,224 for AAC, bringing the total to $127,151.

Since 2013, ACE has provided support to AAC so its registered teachers can choose the supplies they need most for their classrooms and students. Over the last 11 years, ACE has adopted more than 400 classrooms in high-needs areas through AAC, supporting teachers and students around the country.

"ACE Cash Express has been a valued sponsor of AdoptAClassroom.org for more than a decade," said Ann Pifer, Executive Director of AAC. "Through their annual Give A Little Campaign, and donations as a result of consumers using their Flare Account AdoptAClassroom.org Debit Card and Porte's DoortoChange charitable giving program, ACE has raised more than $675,000 to help equip thousands of students with the supplies they need to thrive in school. We are grateful for their continued support and commitment to advancing equity in education."

Launched in August 2020 the Chip in for Charity program allows customers to support one of several charities simply by using their co-branded Flare Account® charity debit card wherever they shop. When the card is swiped, ACE donates an amount equal to a portion of every purchase made to the associated charity up to preset limits.

Populus added AAC as a Porte #DoorToChange charity in the Porte app. Porte members simply select AAC as their #DoorToChange charity, and at no additional cost, Populus makes contributions based on card usage.

"We are proud to have supported AdoptAClassroom.org for the past 11 years," said Eric Norrington, Executive Advisor for Populus. "Providing equity in education is vital for our communities. Both our employees and customers have shown us how much they value this mission."

For information about the Flare Account Chip in for Charity program, visit www.flareaccount.com/charity-cards. For information about the Porte #DoorToChange charitable giving program, visit joinporte.com/features/door-to-change.

1Populus donates $0.05 for each $100.00 in debit card purchase transactions (net of refunds and chargebacks) made with a AdoptAClassroom.org branded debit card associated with a Flare Account® (up to $150,000 per year in the aggregate) to AdoptAClassroom.org, a 501(c)(3) organization. Pathward®, National Association, Ouro Global, Inc, and Visa® do not endorse or sponsor this offer.

2After selecting a charity through your Mobile App, Populus will donate an amount equal to 0.05% of every debit card purchase transaction, subject to certain terms and conditions described in the mobile app, made with your Porte Debit Card to a charity selected by you through the Mobile App. Pathward, Ouro Global, Inc., and Visa® are not affiliated in any way with this offer and do not endorse or sponsor this offer.

The Flare Account® is a demand deposit account established by Pathward, National Association, Member FDIC, and the Flare Account Debit Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Ouro Global, Inc. is a service provider to Pathward, N.A.

Porte is a deposit account established by Pathward, National Association, Member FDIC, and the Porte Debit Card is issued by Pathward, N.A. pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

About Populus Financial Group, Inc.

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About AdoptAClassroom.org®

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $860 of their own money each year on their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success, and offset the financial burden on teachers. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $73 million and equipped more than 7 million students across the U.S. 90% of all funded classrooms are considered high needs. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

