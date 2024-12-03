ACE Cash Express Raises Over $25,000 for Autism Speaks

This year, ACE employees attended the Autism Speaks Field Day for All events in San Antonio and Austin. These events brought together individuals of all ages, fostering a strong sense of community and inclusion. The day was carefully planned and packed with a wide range of activities tailored to meet the various needs of individuals on the autism spectrum.

"Autism Speaks is so grateful to ACE Cash Express for their continued support through the Give A Little Campaign," said Kaitlin Bracken, Central TX and Gulf Coast Area Executive Director for Autism Speaks. "These funds help Autism Speaks to remain dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy, support, and research into the causes and better interventions. Thanks to generous donors, Autism Speaks can provide resources for families, help create inclusive workplaces, and fund innovative programs that improve quality of life for individuals on the spectrum. Every dollar raised drives impactful change for the autism community."

Autism Speaks is advancing life-enhancing breakthroughs in autism care, providing free personalized support, increasing childhood screening and intervention resources, and working to create a more accepting, understanding, and inclusive world for a broad and diverse community.

"Both employees and customers of the South Texas Region have generously supported Autism Speaks during our Give A Little Campaign," said Irma Alvarado, Regional Human Resources Manager. "Many employees, including myself, have family members or someone they know who is on the autism spectrum. This drives our passion to raise awareness and community support."

Nationally, the 2024 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $193,000 for charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, and Feed My Starving Children. This fundraiser is part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $18 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication. They are dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. To learn more about autism or Autism Speaks please visit their website www.autismspeaks.org

SOURCE Populus Financial Group, Inc.