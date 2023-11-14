ACE Cash Express Raises Over $30,000 for Autism Speaks

News provided by

Populus Financial Group, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group, Inc.  brand, raised $31,750 for Autism Speaks during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. Earlier this year, our South Texas store employees set a goal to raise $30,000, surpassing last year's donation of $23,259.  Autism Speaks has become a very special charity to our store employees, especially after learning that some of our employees have loved ones with autism. By supporting Autism Speaks, ACE helps bring awareness to autism and advance research into causes and better treatments for autism spectrum disorders and related conditions.

"The stories shared by ACE employees helps bring our mission to life," said Hunter Heidtke, Senior Field Development Coordinator at Autism Speaks.  "The success of our organization is measured in the individuals and families we serve, and partnerships with groups like ACE empower us to positively impact members of our Austin and San Antonio communities. Our collaboration over the years has been amazing and we are incredibly lucky to have a great company supporting our vision."

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. Through the years, they have worked tirelessly to provide crucial autism researchadvocacy, services and support to help people with autism and those who support them thrive. Since 2005, Autism Speaks has aided over 27 million people through services and support, funding research to lower the age of diagnosis, driving earlier screening and interventions.

"We are proud to support Autism Speaks in Texas," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Our employees are passionate about advocating and raising awareness for this important cause."

Nationally, the 2023 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $150,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Feed My Starving Children, and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $17 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Autism Speaks 

Autism Speaks is enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication. They are dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. To learn more about autism or Autism Speaks please visit their website www.autismspeaks.org.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group, Inc.

Also from this source

ACE Cash Express Partners with Feed My Starving Children to Pack Meals for Children in Need

ACE Cash Express Partners with Feed My Starving Children to Pack Meals for Children in Need

During the month of May, ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group, Inc. brand, raised $7,550 for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) during...
Populus Financial Group Donates $10,000 to MenzFit Giving Men a Fresh Start

Populus Financial Group Donates $10,000 to MenzFit Giving Men a Fresh Start

Populus Financial Group, Inc. donates $10,000 to MenzFit, an organization whose mission is to ensure long-term gainful employment and financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.