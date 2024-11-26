ACE Cash Express Raises Over $94,000 to Support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

ACE has supported ALSF since 2017. However, this year's campaign was different. We learned that one of our store managers has a two-year-old grandson who is battling a rare malignant brain tumor. During the campaign, that store was decorated with photos of her grandson's cancer journey, giving her the chance to share the importance of support provided by ALSF for families affected by pediatric cancer.

"Since 2017, ACE Cash Express has been a valued partner of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and Co-Executive Director at ALSF. "We are honored to be part of their Give A Little Campaign each year, showing that every dollar truly counts in the fight against childhood cancer. We thank them and their customers for their generosity and commitment to the cause."

ACE has raised over $356,000 for ALSF, funding research and providing emotional, financial, and logistical support to childhood cancer families for the past seven years. Every day, over 1,000 children worldwide are diagnosed with childhood cancer. Yet, childhood cancer research is consistently underfunded as compared to other types of cancer research.

"ACE Cash Express is honored to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in their mission to fund pediatric cancer research and to find safer and more effective treatments for children," said Bee Rowles, Regional Vice President at ACE.

Nationally, the 2024 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $193,000 for charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, and Feed My Starving Children. This fundraiser is part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $18 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group, Inc.