ACE Cash Express Teaches Financial Literacy to MenzFit Clients

ACE conducted a four-hour financial literacy workshop designed for MenzFit clients. The workshop topics provided practical financial knowledge that participants could immediately use in their daily lives including banking, budgeting, and the basics of credit. In addition, a previous workshop participant shared his personal success story. Because of what he learned at the workshop, he was able to get his finances in good order and purchased his first home in January. Success stories like his highlight the benefit of addressing the financial knowledge gaps that many underserved communities experience.

"Supporting our clients through financial literacy is one of the mainstays of the MenzFit program," says Rhonda Willingham, Founder of MenzFit. "The depth of information shared with participants from our partner ACE Cash Express was extensive and well-received."

In addition to providing financial education, ACE also donated $10,000 to MenzFit, ensuring that each workshop participant received a casual business suit for interviews, helping them present themselves confidently in the workplace.

"It's incredibly inspiring to see the direct impact of our efforts, especially with participants like the gentleman who achieved his dream of purchasing his first home after applying the knowledge from last year's workshop," said Sally Aiello, Vice President of Government Relations at Populus. "We are proud to continue to support MenzFit and provide practical tools that lead to meaningful and tangible life improvements."

The Populus charitable giving program, The ACE Community Fund , has proudly raised and donated more than $21 million to charities nationwide. The missions of these organizations, which generally include assisting children, advancing education, or promoting financial literacy resonate deeply with our employees and customers, reflecting our shared values and aspirations.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About MenzFit

MenzFit is a 501(c)(3) Educational Non-Profit organization whose mission is to ensure long-term gainful employment and financial fitness, to low-income men who are largely minority with little formal education. MenzFit started with a relatively simple concept: 'Give a Suit and a Start' to low-income men. However, they soon recognized that this was not enough. For several decades, policies and programs that assist low-income individuals to become self-sufficient, have focused primarily on women and their children. MenzFit saw another need – Men.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group, Inc.