ACE Doctorate of Education in Leadership Program Ranks in Top 10

INDIANAPOLIS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education's Ed.D. in Leadership was named the nation's number 10 Online Doctorate in Education program by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning. Reviewers also cited the program as "Most Customizable."

Intelligent.com's comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment. This marks the third consecutive year ACE has been recognized by Intelligent.com and the third program ranked this year.

"At ACE, we aim to offer higher education that can fit into our students' busy schedules without compromising on quality," said ACE President Dr. Shawntel Landry. "We're proud to be recognized for our continued commitment to that goal."

To read the full review, visit Intelligent.com's Top 57 Online Doctorate in Education Programs.

