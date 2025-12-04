Ace Green Recycling Accelerates Global Expansion with Equipment Deployments Across Asia

Company advances zero-emissions recycling operations with lead and lithium battery equipment deployments underway in Taiwan, Thailand, and Armenia

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Green Recycling, Inc. ("Ace" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable battery recycling technology solutions, today announced significant progress in its global expansion strategy with equipment deployments across multiple international markets. The Company is preparing to ship equipment to Taiwan and Thailand and has already commenced shipments to Armenia for two separate lead and lithium projects.

Taiwan Operations Ready for Launch

Ace's next set of equipment for its Taiwan project with ACME Metal Enterprise is fully prepared and out to shipment as of December, with equipment arrival and commercial deployment anticipated in early 2026. This shipment represents Phase II of Ace's multi-stage deployment with ACME, expanding the company's zero-emissions lead battery recycling capabilities at its Keelung City facility.

In June 2025, Ace and ACME expanded their long-term partnership through a new licensing agreement that adds Ace's proprietary Grid Metallics Processing System (GMPS) to the Taiwan facility.

This Phase II deployment builds on the successful completion of Phase I in 2023-2024, when ACME began leveraging Ace's GREENLEAD® recycling technology to process lead batteries using a fully electric, zero Scope 1 emissions process. Since Phase I commissioning, ACME has successfully integrated Ace's system into commercial operations and upon commissioning of Phase II, ACME would have a capacity to produce refined lead and lead alloys from paste and metallics extracted from up to 60 million pounds of used lead acid battery scrap annually via Ace's technology, equivalent to around 2 million car batteries each year.

Thailand Deployment on Track

Ace's GMPS recycling system for its Thailand facility remains on schedule, with equipment shipments targeted by January 2026, and deployment scheduled for March-April 2026.

The Thailand project represents a key element of Ace's broader Asia expansion strategy and will deploy the Company's low-temperature, zero Scope 1 emissions GMPS technology designed to recover lead alloys with high efficiency and minimal waste. The facility will support the growing regional demand for sustainable battery recycling as Thailand continues to scale energy-storage systems and mobility applications.

Armenia Projects Underway

Ace has begun shipping equipment for its two recycling projects in Armenia, covering both lead-acid and lithium-ion battery processing systems. The lead recycling system will ship in batches through December 2025 and January 2026 while the lithium-ion recycling system has already been shipped in November 2025. Commissioning and full commercial production for both facilities are targeted for April-May 2026.

These deployments build on Ace's previously announced licensing agreements with Mel Metal LLC, a leading Armenian non-ferrous recycler, and represent a key step in establishing sustainable, zero Scope 1 emissions lead and lithium recycling capabilities in the Southern Caucasus. Armenia serves as a strategic hub for Ace's broader regional expansion into neighboring Georgia and as a gateway to important European battery-materials markets.

"We are executing on our vision to establish Ace as a global leader in advanced battery recycling solutions," said Nishchay Chadha, CEO of Ace Green Recycling. "These deployments across Taiwan, Thailand, and Armenia represent significant milestones in our international expansion strategy. Our electrified, zero-emissions systems are now proving their scalability across multiple geographies and chemistries, positioning Ace for the next phase of global growth."

In addition to its international progress, Ace recently appointed industry veteran Rick Stollsteimer as Senior Vice President of Operations to lead operational readiness at the Company's flagship Silsbee, Texas facility, where Ace plans to deploy its lead-acid system in 2026 followed by its LFP-focused lithium-ion system in 2027. The Company continues to advance the Texas project and evaluate additional opportunities to expand its zero-emissions recycling footprint across other key markets.

About Ace Green Recycling

Ace Green Recycling, Inc., incorporated in Delaware, is an innovative battery recycling technology platform offering sustainable end-of-life solutions. It has deployed modular, Scope 1 carbon emissions-free recycling facilities for lithium (nickel-manganese-cobalt & lithium iron phosphate) and lead batteries used in various industries including electronics, automotive and energy storage. Ace was founded by Nishchay Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and a veteran in recycling, mining and global supply chain industries, and Dr. Vipin Tyagi, Chief Technology Officer, with extensive experience in battery materials recycling technologies. For more information, please visit www.acegreenrecycling.com.

