Ace Green Recycling Appoints Industry Veteran Rick Stollsteimer as Senior Vice President of Operations

Stollsteimer to lead Texas deployment and North American operations expansion

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Green Recycling, Inc. ("Ace" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable battery recycling technology solutions, today announced the appointment of battery industry veteran Rick Stollsteimer as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Stollsteimer joins Ace from Gopher Resource, one of the largest battery recyclers in the United States, where he served as Vice President of Operations overseeing a 24/7/365 smelting facility producing more than 175,000 tons of finished product annually. At Gopher, he led transformative initiatives that improved safety performance, increased operational uptime to world-class levels, and drove double-digit gains in output efficiency.

At Ace, Stollsteimer will oversee operational readiness and scale-up of the company's flagship Silsbee, Texas facility, the first large-scale GREENLEAD® and LFP battery recycling site in the United States. The Texas facility is expected to deploy Ace's lead-acid recycling system in 2026, followed by its LFP-focused lithium-ion system in 2027, establishing a model for zero-emission battery recycling infrastructure across North America. Stollsteimer will also play a central role in driving the Company's broader operational and commercial expansion throughout the region.

"Rick's decision to join Ace is a strong endorsement of our mission to build a cleaner, safer, and more efficient battery recycling ecosystem in the United States," said Nishchay Chadha, CEO and Co-Founder of Ace Green Recycling. "His first-hand experience in conventional smelting and track record of operational excellence will be invaluable as we bring our zero-emission technologies online and expand across North America

"I am thrilled to join Ace, which is building out market leading cutting-edge battery recycling technology," said Rick Stollsteimer, Senior Vice President of Operations at Ace Green Recycling. "I've experienced both the constraints and the challenges of traditional smelting. Ace's proprietary technology eliminates the need for high-temperature furnaces altogether – offering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable model for how battery recycling should operate at scale. I'm thrilled to help lead this transformation from the ground up in Texas and beyond."

About Ace Green Recycling

Ace Green Recycling, Inc., incorporated in Delaware, is an innovative battery recycling technology platform offering sustainable end-of-life solutions. It has deployed modular, Scope 1 carbon emissions-free recycling facilities for lithium (nickel-manganese-cobalt & lithium iron phosphate) and lead batteries used in various industries including electronics, automotive and energy storage. Ace was founded by Nishchay Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and a veteran in recycling, mining and global supply chain industries, and Dr. Vipin Tyagi, Chief Technology Officer, with extensive experience in battery materials recycling technologies. For more information, please visit www.acegreenrecycling.com.

Contacts:

Media

[email protected]

Investors

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Ace and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Ace undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Ace Green Recycling