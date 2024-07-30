Ace Hardware and Ace Handyman Services Named Two of 2024's Best of the Best Franchises

Hardware Retail Leader and Subsidiary Receive Top Honors, Recognized as the Best Franchise Opportunities in the World by Entrepreneur Magazine

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, has been awarded the prestigious 'Best of the Best' title in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com. Ace Handyman Services has also been named a 'Best of the Best' opportunity in the home repairs and handyman services category. This top recognition underscores Ace's commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and owner support, distinguishing both Ace Hardware and Ace Handyman Services as premier franchise opportunities globally.

"This accolade of Best of the Best from Entrepreneur magazine is a testament to our dedication to helping our business owners thrive," said John Kittell, Vice President of Retail Operations and New Business at Ace Hardware. "Our priority remains supporting our local owners with industry-leading products and services that give them a competitive edge in the marketplace. The success and growth of Ace Hardware are directly attributable to our co-op owners, who uphold our helpful brand promise daily in the communities they serve."

Entrepreneur's Best of the Best Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The franchises selected as 2024's Best of the Best are ranked not only in the increasingly competitive Franchise 500 list this year but also at the top of their respective industry categories, based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"Everyone wants to know who's the best—but at Entrepreneur, we go further," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "With so many incredible franchises out there, we love to celebrate the absolute best of the best. It's the perfect place for any ambitious future franchisee to start looking for their dream brand."

Ace Handyman Services, a subsidiary of Ace Hardware, was created in 2019 and consists of locally owned franchise businesses staffed by professional craftsmen and women trained to handle a wide range of home maintenance tasks, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting, and flooring.

To view Ace Hardware and Ace Handyman Services in the 2024 Best of the Best list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands now, or visit Entrepreneur.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,900 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation