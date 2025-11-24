Ace Hardware Debuts First-Ever Social Advent Calendar and Exclusive December Deals

Shoppers can follow along for a daily-dose of gift inspiration for everyone on the list this holiday season

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Christmas just got more exciting! Ace Hardware is adding extra cheer to the holiday season with its first-ever social Advent calendar, a digital countdown to Christmas launching Nov. 30 across the brand's Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. The Advent calendar invites followers to tune in each day through Dec. 24 as Ace unveils a new, thoughtfully curated gift idea from trusted brands to unexpected finds, turning holiday shopping into an entertaining moment for consumers to enjoy wherever they scroll.

From YETI coolers and Solo Stove fire pits to Turtlebox wireless speakers and Costa, Maui Jim and Oakley performance sunglasses, the daily social drops will showcase unique items available at most local Ace Hardware stores and online at acehardware.com.

"Ace is embracing the season with this special countdown designed to make holiday shopping more joyful," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "Our social Advent calendar offers a festive digital experience that people can look forward to following, one gift idea at a time."

Shoppers can follow along on Ace Hardware's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels and shop each featured product in-stores and online at: www.AceHardware.com/AdventCalendarPicks.

Exclusive December Deals

To add even more value for shoppers, Ace Hardware will also roll out limited-time December savings on some of the season's most popular items, available in stores and online, with extra offers for Ace Rewards members.

December Month Long Deals, December 2-24

Weber Smoque Wood Pellet Grill – Sale for $699, save $100

– Sale for $699, save $100 Get 25% off one regular priced item under $50 or get $12.50 off one regular priced item over $50*

get $12.50 off one regular priced item over $50* Get a $10 Ace gift card when you buy a $50 Ace gift card*^

All deals available online and at participating stores, subject to change.

*Ace Rewards Exclusive

^Limited to two free gift cards

Holidays Without The Hassle

Ace is making it easier than ever to shop your way this season, with 'Ready in 15' order online, pick-up in store, delivery via DoorDash, and buy now, pay later flexible payments through Affirm.‡ Whether grabbing last-minute décor or gifts or stocking up on tools for a holiday meal, Ace has everything needed to make the season merry, bright, and stress-free. For more holiday inspiration, visit acehardware.com/gifting .

‡All offers valid at participating Ace locations only. 'Ready in 15' orders must be placed at least 30 minutes before the store closes. Orders placed outside business hours will be available the next business morning for pickup. Visit acehardware.com/ready-in-15 for more details. Participation and delivery area vary by store. Same-day delivery is available on in-stock orders placed by noon or on orders placed at least two hours before store closing time, whichever is earlier.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,900 locally owned and operated stores and providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,900 Ace retail stores in approximately 60 countries. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution (EJD), and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

