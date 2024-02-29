Ace Hardware and ServiceMaster® Brands Announce Multi-Year Agreement

New Partnership Enables ServiceMaster® Franchise Owners to Buy Business Supplies from Ace Hardware Stores

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, has entered into a multi-year agreement with ServiceMaster® Brands – a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services in the restoration, cleaning, moving, and bioremediation industries. The new partnership will enable local franchise owners within the ServiceMaster® organization the ability to buy business supplies with exclusive benefits from locally owned Ace Hardware stores.

"The entrepreneurial spirit of local Ace Hardware owners and ServiceMaster® Brands franchise owners create a perfect energy for independent, local-to-local partnerships to thrive," said Kiko Garcia, Ace Hardware's Corporate Vice President, Business to Business. "The footprint of both companies across the country, coupled with their unwavering commitment to other independent, locally owned businesses is unparalleled."

The key element that distinguishes this collaboration is its emphasis on fostering local connections – uniting ServiceMaster® Brands franchise owners with Ace Hardware local store owners. With both entities dedicated to serving their respective communities, this alliance cultivates a powerful synergy grounded in localized engagement.

The relationship is the newest addition to Ace Hardware's National Accounts program, which ensures that business customers with nationwide locations receive a seamless shopping experience, whether online or at their local Ace Hardware store. This initiative provides business customers unparalleled access to the exceptional service, quality, and convenience they expect from Ace Hardware everywhere they shop.

"ServiceMaster of Kalamazoo has found immense value in our partnership with our local Ace Hardware," said Tom Little, local owner of ServiceMaster in Kalamazoo, Mich. "Ace has not only supplied us with top-quality tools and supplies, but they've also streamlined our operations by offering many of the non-ServiceMaster products through one vendor for both Restore and Clean. Their competitive prices and customizable business portal have significantly enhanced our efficiency, allowing us to better serve our customers."

With a shared commitment to excellence, Ace Hardware and ServiceMaster® Brands look forward to further leveraging their collective strengths to meet the evolving needs of customers and communities alike.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com. In 2023, Ace ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores" according to J.D. Power, sixteen out of the last seventeen years.

About ServiceMaster® Brands

ServiceMaster® Brands is a leading franchisor of residential and commercial services in the restoration, cleaning, moving, junk removal, and bioremediation industries. Founded in 1929, the company is home to over 3,200 franchisees across 4,600+ locations serving over 1 million homes and businesses each year. ServiceMaster was founded with a deep commitment to its franchisees and has franchise opportunities available in ServiceMaster Restore®, ServiceMaster Clean®, Merry Maids®, and TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®. Visit servicemaster.com/franchising to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation