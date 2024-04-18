Ace Hardware Introduces Vintage Threads™ Apparel

New Line of Clothing Features Vintage-Inspired Logos from Throughout Retailer's 100-Year History

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, announced today the launch of Vintage Threads™ – collection of high-quality shirts and hats that feature historic logos from Ace Hardware's history, some dating back to the company's founding in 1924. The new product line is part of the retailer's 100-year anniversary celebrations taking place this year.

"We are proud to introduce this line of apparel that honors the legacy of Ace Hardware," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer for Ace Hardware. "Vintage Threads™ is a tribute to the dedication of the families who operate more than 5,000 locally owned Ace stores that serve communities across the United States. With Ace hitting our 100-year milestone in 2024, it seemed like the perfect time to look back at the long history of Ace and offer a collection of apparel that encapsulates its heritage."

To create the line of vintage-inspired apparel items, Ace Hardware partnered American Needle, another historic Chicago company. Vintage Threads™ includes an assortment of high-quality shirts, all made from 100% organic cotton, plus baseball caps and knit hats. Much like the logos, the designs and materials all have a stylish, retro look that feels worn-in and comfortable. The historic logos featured in the collection hint at the company's origins in Chicago 100 years ago. One of the early Ace logos features a vintage plane, drawing inspiration from the name "Ace" which was coined to pay tribute to the Flying Aces of World War I.

The Vintage Threads apparel collection launched in April, and the line will continue to grow with additional designs and pieces planned. Items will be available nationally at participating Ace Hardware stores and online at AceHardware.com, as well as other national retailers like Urban Outfitters, Lids, Tillys, Fanatics, and more. Prices will vary by retailer.

Customers can also check out a select variety of Vintage Threads™ items at official Ace Hardware BBQ Parties throughout the summer, including Ace Hardware's 100th Anniversary Block Party on Saturday, June 29.

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

