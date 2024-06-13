Ace Hardware Celebrates 100 Years with Heartware Stories Campaign Spotlighting 100 Acts of Goodwill

A Century of Compassion Captured in Mini-Documentary Series

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a landmark 100 years of service, Ace Hardware proudly unveils Heartware Stories, an initiative that encapsulates a century of unparalleled community support and heartfelt kindness. More than just a place to pick up a paintbrush, Ace stands as the quintessential neighborhood hardware store, deeply woven into the fabric of every hometown it serves. This campaign features a mini-documentary series highlighting 100 transformative moments of humanity, originating from Ace employees throughout stores across all 50 states. All 100 stories are available now on www.acehardware.com/heartwarestories, and limited featured episodes will be available for purchase on Apple TV, Google Play and Amazon Prime starting July 5. ROKU users can also enjoy the limited series in Fall 2024.

"At Ace, we believe everyone has a story that could inspire others to foster a more supportive and caring world," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "Heartware Stories isn't just about sharing stories, it's about showcasing the deep ability of the human spirit to face challenges with kindness, compassion and empathy. Our hope is that these stories prove that wherever you go, there's a place where people help because it's the right thing to do. With our Heartware Stories, we aim to put good news into the world and show that neighbors still help neighbors."

Through Heartware Stories, Ace highlights countless acts of compassion, from delivering teddy bears to children's hospitals, assisting those devastated by natural disasters, and a mother transforming her personal tragedy into a community education initiative on accidental overdoses. Each story vividly illustrates Ace's profound commitment to fostering neighborly bonds, acting as a catalyst for widespread kindness, and delivering on the promise as 'The Helpful Place,' enriching lives with more than just hardware solutions beyond the four walls of the stores. They underline the deep reservoirs of compassion and resilience in America's neighborhoods, showcasing the powerful impact of community.

The campaign draws from a rich tapestry of sources, including direct customer feedback, social media, local news coverage, and insights from Ace's corporate field staff. Since its inception, Heartware Stories has reached impressive milestones:

Over 6,813 miles traveled to capture these inspiring narratives

More than 1.6 million views on various platforms

Over 26,000 hours of content viewed

Representation from every state, underscoring nationwide community involvement

Recognition of 39 charities

Three marketing awards won

Distribution across three major streaming networks

One unforgettable jellyfish sting during filming

Ace Hardware's Centennial Celebration

As Ace Hardware celebrates a century of service, it further marks this momentous milestone by inviting everyone to its grandest event yet: the 100th Anniversary Block Party. This nationwide celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating stores nationwide. Guests can enjoy exclusive deals, engaging demos, and much more. Each Ace store will host a unique event, designed to thank the community for their unwavering support over the past 100 years. Save the date and join the festivities at your local Ace store. For more details, visit www.acehardware.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation