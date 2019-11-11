Ace Hardware Challenges Customers to Think Outside the Oven with First-Ever Nationwide Thanksgrilling Events

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware Corporation, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, is kicking off its first-ever Thanksgrilling events this year and asking consumers to think outside the oven. As a top grilling destination with an unmatched product variety, Ace Hardware wants to help inspire Americans to make their Thanksgiving meal taste better than ever with unique recipes and grilling tips and tricks.

"We're thrilled to host our first-ever local Thanksgrilling events for friends, family, and neighbors at Ace stores across the country," said Lauren Pearson, national brand category manager at Ace Hardware. "Home cooked meals are an important part of the holidays and we are asking customers to try new twists on some classic Thanksgiving recipes by firing up the grill this holiday season. As a top grilling destination with all of the best brands under one roof, Ace has the tools, knowledge and inspiration to help make this Thanksgiving's meal unforgettable."

On November 16, participating Ace Hardware locations across the country will be hosting one-of-a-kind, engaging shopping experiences made special for their local community. Events may include demonstrations on Big Green Egg, Traeger, and Weber grills, showing customers how to use the grill in new and inventive ways. Attendees will also learn turkey tips to make sure their bird is full of flavor as well as lessons on preparing a delicious Thanksgiving meal on the grill, including appetizers, sides, desserts, and cocktails.

To find out more about what's happening at Ace Hardware stores nationwide and event hours at your local store, visit acehardware.com/thanksgrilling .

