Wrap It In Red: Ace Hardware Unveils Curated Gift Guides for the Holiday Season

"For generations, neighbors have trusted Ace to make their holidays brighter," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "From grills to power tools and everything in between, your local Ace has the perfect gift from top brands like Weber, Blackstone, Solo Stove, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Craftsman, all backed by the best service."

Ace's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide features hand-picked selections for everyone, from the DIYer and grill master, to the first-time homeowner and outdoor adventurer. Shoppers can find everything they need in one place, available in-store, online, or through same-day delivery and pickup options.

Holiday Gift Guide & Top Deals from Nov. 1-Dec. 1

All deals available online and at participating stores, subject to change.

^Ace Rewards member exclusive

**Deal from Nov. 19 through Dec. 1 only

***Deal from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24 only

Ace Reward Member Perks

Ace Rewards members can unlock even more holiday savings with:

Black Friday Deal: 50% off one regular priced item $30.00 or less

50% off one regular priced item $30.00 or less Holiday Weekend Savings (Nov. 29-Dec. 1): 15% off your purchase of regularly priced merchandise

15% off your purchase of regularly priced merchandise Free assembly and delivery from participating Ace stores on grills and push lawn mowers $399+

Membership is free and easy to join, with points earned on every purchase, exclusive sales events, and personalized coupons all year long. Sign up in-store or online at acehardware.com/ace-rewards.

Ace Mobile App "Holiday Helpful" $500 Giveaway

Adding to the excitement of the season, Ace invites customers to take part in the Ace Mobile App Holiday Helpful Giveaway, from Nov. 3-17, 2025. The sweepstakes offers Ace Rewards members the chance to win one of five $500 Ace Hardware gift card, just in time for holiday shopping or to get a head start on winter projects. To participate, download the Ace Mobile App and create an Ace Rewards account or link an existing account. Members already using the app are automatically entered. Official rules and additional details can be found at: https://acehardwareholidayhelpfulsweeps.rtmpromos.com/rules.

Holiday Made Easy at Ace

Once the gifts are under the tree, Ace is still the local place for everything else that makes the holidays shine, from twinkling lights to festive décor to the perfect tools for that holiday meal on the grill. All Ace customers can enjoy easy, flexible shopping options this holiday season, including in-store pickup of online orders, ready within 15 minutes.† Customers can also take advantage of same-day doorstep delivery in under an hour with DoorDash,‡ and choose to pay over time with Affirm on eligible purchases at participating stores, making it easier than ever to get the products they need, when they need it.

For additional information and to explore even more holiday offerings, head to acehardware.com/gifting .

†Valid at participating Ace locations only. Orders must be placed at least 30 minutes before the store closes. Orders placed outside business hours will be available the next business morning for pickup. Visit acehardware.com/ready-in-15 for more details.

‡ Participation and delivery area vary by store. Same-day delivery is available on in-stock orders placed by noon or on orders placed at least two hours before store closing time, whichever is earlier.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,900 locally owned and operated stores and providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,900 Ace retail stores in approximately 60 countries. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution (EJD), and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

