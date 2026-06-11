ACE HARDWARE FRANCHISE OPERATOR BECOMES SECOND U.S. RETAIL PARTNER TO DISTRIBUTE FCL-X™ LITHIUM BATTERY FIRE SUPPRESSION SOLUTION

Key Highlights

Expansion brings FCL-X™ into one of North America's largest retail hardware networks, with approximately 5,800 Ace Hardware locations across all 50 U.S. states and international markets.

Growing household adoption reflects escalating safety concerns tied to lithium-ion battery fires in residential buildings, garages, and consumer electronics environments

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI; OTCQB: FCLIF, FSE: K0Q), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products, is pleased to announce that an Ace Hardware franchise operator in Georgia has become the second U.S. retail partner to carry FCL-X™, the Company's proprietary lithium-ion battery fire suppression agent, expanding consumer access to advanced fire safety solutions across residential markets.

Ace Hardware operates one of the largest retail hardware footprints in the United States, with approximately 5,800 locally owned and operated stores across all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide through its independent retailer network. The platform provides deep penetration across suburban, rural, and urban communities, making it one of the most widely accessible retail channels for hardware and home safety in North America.

The addition of Ace Hardware franchise operators follows growing U.S. consumer demand for lithium-ion battery fire safety solutions, driven by the rapid expansion of battery-powered consumer devices, including e-bikes, power tools, lawn equipment, home energy storage systems, and electric vehicles.

Unlike traditional structure fires, lithium-ion battery fires can escalate rapidly into thermal runaway events, producing intense heat, toxic smoke, and potential re-ignition risks that are difficult to control using conventional extinguishing agents.1 Fire safety agencies across North America have increasingly highlighted the challenge posed by these incidents as adoption of battery-powered devices continues to accelerate.2

Recent residential incidents have underscored the risk environment. In New York City alone, lithium-ion battery-related fires have resulted in hundreds of incidents annually, including multiple fatalities and significant property damage in multi-unit dwellings.3 In another widely reported case, an e-bike battery fire in a San Jose residential building resulted in a fatality due to toxic smoke exposure and rapid fire escalation.4

"These incidents are no longer rare edge cases—they are becoming a recurring household safety issue," said Jeremy Gove, Director of Marketing of the Georgia-based Ace Hardware retailer owned cooperative. "Every home now contains multiple lithium-ion battery-powered devices, yet most households are not equipped with tools designed specifically to address this type of fire risk."

Jeremy Gove added, "We see FCL-X™ as an essential modern safety product. Conventional extinguishers were not designed for lithium-ion battery fires, which behave differently, burn hotter, and can reignite. Our decision to bring FCL-X™ into our stores is about giving customers access to a purpose-built solution for a growing real-world hazard."

FCL-X™ is a PFAS-free and environmentally responsible fire suppression agent engineered specifically for lithium-ion battery-related fire events. The product is designed to rapidly cool affected battery cells and help suppress thermal runaway while minimizing environmental impact compared to legacy chemical agents.

"Expanding into Ace Hardware franchise locations is a major milestone for our retail strategy," said Chad Carver, Sales and Operations Manager of FCL. "Ace Hardware's unmatched local presence across North America gives homeowners direct access to a specialized lithium battery fire safety solution at the point of need. As adoption of battery-powered devices accelerates, we believe safety products like FCL-X™ will become a standard household category."

Carver continued: "We are seeing increasing awareness from consumers, retailers, and first responders that lithium-ion battery fires require a different class of response. This partnership reflects that shift in real time."

FOOTNOTES

1 Consumer Reports, "Electric Bike Fires and Lithium-Ion Batteries," 2022. Reports numerous incidents of rapid escalation and difficult suppression behavior in lithium-ion battery fires.

2 U.S. Fire Administration / DHS fire safety guidance on lithium-ion battery hazards and thermal runaway behavior, 2024.

3 FDNY-reported lithium-ion battery fire statistics (NYC), including hundreds of incidents annually and multiple fatalities in residential buildings.

4 San Jose residential lithium-ion battery fire resulting in fatality due to toxic smoke inhalation, reported in 2026 incident coverage.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc