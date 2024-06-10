Ace Hardware Hits New Milestone in Home Services Nationwide Coverage

Your Trusted Neighborhood Store Now Offers In-Home Professional Repair and Maintenance with Ace Hardware Home Services

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, celebrated a new milestone on its way to national coverage for Ace Hardware Home Services. The company announced today that its home service offerings are now provided in over 5,000 zip codes, with at least one branch location in each of the 48 continental Unites States.

"We are so excited to introduce Ace Hardware Home Services to our neighbors nationwide," said Karen Bloomfield, Vice President of Marketing for Ace Hardware Home Services. "Our mission has always been to be the helpful place, and now we can provide an even more comprehensive solution to the needs of our community. Whether it's a small repair or a larger home improvement project, our skilled teams are ready to deliver the trusted service and expertise that Ace is known for."

With a longstanding reputation for exceptional customer service and high-quality products, Ace Hardware now extends its commitment to excellence with this convenient new offering. Ace Hardware Home Services brings reliable, professional home repair and maintenance solutions directly to customers' homes. Homeowners across the continental United States, in over 400 locations, can now access home services, which vary by location and include handyman, plumbing, electrical work, painting, heating and cooling, carpentry, and general home maintenance. Each service is performed by trained professionals, ensuring that every job meets Ace's high standards of quality and reliability

Furthermore, Ace Hardware Home Services is built upon on the same local foundation as Ace Hardware stores. Each service provider is part of the community, bringing a sense of trust and familiarity that other large service providers can't match. This blend of local expertise and national reach allows Ace Hardware to provide consistent, top-tier service in the store or in the home.

"For over two decades our team has focused on providing the best customer service and highest quality plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling work in Northern Virginia," said Amanda Foxwell, General Manager of Ace Hardware Home Services in Northern Virginia. "We are honored to be a part of Ace's Home Services team, along with the Handyman and Painting business, to be able to bring helpful, trustworthy support to more of the people and homes in our community."

Ace Rewards Members can look forward to ongoing exclusive offers, and customers can easily locate services and find contact information through the Ace Hardware Home Services' website. The platform offers transparent pricing, detailed service descriptions, and customer reviews to help homeowners make informed decisions. Additionally, Ace Hardware Home Services backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring peace of mind for every project.

For more information and for scheduling, visit www.acehardwarehomeservices.com.

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,900 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit www.acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

