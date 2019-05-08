Ace Hardware Honors Fallen Heroes With 1 Million American Flags

"We are proud to again affirm our long-standing commitment to honoring veterans by supporting VFW Posts and local communities," said John Surane, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer for Ace Hardware. "This Memorial Day, Ace stands with the VFW in honoring the courage of the brave men and women who have sacrificed everything for their country. We applaud the VFW for the incredible support they continue to provide for veterans nationwide and are grateful to be able to work together with our loyal customers to honor the fallen this Memorial Day."

"Teaming up with companies like Ace, who show dedicated support to both our brave service men and women, and our local communities nationwide, just makes sense," said VFW National Commander B.J. Lawrence. "On behalf of the more than 1.6 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary, we appreciate this donation and remain committed to honoring America's fallen heroes while helping to remind Americans what Memorial Day is truly about."

Last year, Ace Hardware sent a total of 530,000 flags to 2,250 local VFW Posts across the country. The American flag giveaway aligns with Ace Hardware's long history of supporting veterans nationwide. Ace's very name is a commemoration of the "Flying Aces," the courageous fighter pilots from the First World War. Ace's patriotism continues through the support of its veteran retailers, and the sincere appreciation for all the veterans and active-duty military who work in Ace stores, distribution centers, and its corporate offices.

*Flags will be available in participating Ace stores, while quantities last. In-store only. Limit one 8" x 12" flag per customer. No purchase necessary.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,200 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally-chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.6 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in 6,200 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at www.vfw.org.

