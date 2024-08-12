Ace Hardware Launches 'ELEVATE³ Ace' Experiential Store Format

"Elevate Ace is not just a new store format; it's our vision to become famous for four things in the neighborhoods we serve; namely Paint, Power, Backyards & Barbeque, and Home Preservation," said John Venhuizen, Ace Hardware President and CEO. "We believe in the power of local, and this initiative strengthens our community ties by creating experiential spaces that are not only places to shop but also places to connect. Our neighbors will benefit from locally relevant, premium products, expert advice, and immersive retail innovation. With Elevate Ace, we are setting a new industry standard as we aspire to truly be the best, most helpful store on the planet."

Key Features of the ELEVATE3 Ace Experiential Store Model:

Premium Brand Showrooms: The ELEVATE 3 Ace store model will elevate the best and most exclusive brands including Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg, Craftsman, DeWalt, Milwaukee , EGO, and Stihl in a brand immersive shopping environment that is unique to Ace.

Enhanced Customer Service: The ELEVATE³ Ace store model enhances Ace's legendary customer service, ensuring that the new and evolving trends in consumer shopping patterns are thoughtfully addressed throughout.

Inspiring and Stimulating Store Design: The ELEVATE³ Ace flagship store model will include an outdoor space with a stunning live goods display and grilling space for demos and events that will provide an aspirational backyard experience. Indoors and out, this innovative design will touch all five senses.

New Assortments and Features: Ace retailers will benefit from new product assortments and features designed to drive sales and enhance the overall consumer shopping experience.

"Over the next five years, Ace Hardware will invest over $1 billion in opening new stores and remodeling existing stores to better serve our neighbors," added Venhuizen. "The Elevate Ace store model will be at the heart of this investment."

More than 17,600 Ace Hardware retailers and industry professionals who attended Ace's fall convention in Chicago, the largest in hardware industry history, were the first to experience the innovative ELEVATE3 Ace store model. A fully built-out 13,000-square-foot model store on the convention floor, complete with outdoor spaces and live demonstrations, received overwhelmingly positive feedback for its design and functionality.

Customers can look forward to experiencing ELEVATE3 Ace in limited locations beginning this year, with the full roll-out in new and existing stores launching January 2025 and continuing over the next five years.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,900 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

