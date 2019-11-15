Ace Hardware Invites Consumers to Ace their Holiday Gifting with First-Ever National In-Store Scavenger Hunt

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this Sunday, customers can visit participating Ace Hardware stores across the nation to take part in Ace's first-ever in-store scavenger hunt running November 17 to Small Business Saturday, November 30.

During the promotion period, consumers can head to their local Ace Hardware to snap a picture of an item from The Grommet and share the picture on Twitter or Facebook using #Aceyourholiday and #sweepstakes. The social share will enter consumers into a national sweepstakes with a chance to win a grand prize from The Grommet at Ace, Gift Packs with a handful of best sellers from The Grommet at Ace or Ace Hardware gift cards. In addition, to celebrate Ace Hardware's ninety-fifth birthday and in the spirit of giving this holiday season, a .95 cent donation will be made to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for every* eligible sweepstakes entry.

"Ace has served as a small business champion for the past 95 years and we want to celebrate our local store owners and innovators this Small Business Saturday," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer for Ace Hardware Corporation. "We hope The Grommet at Ace Scavenger Hunt encourages consumers to meet the helpful faces behind their local Ace and discover unique products from local makers this holiday season."

In addition to fun and unexpected items from The Grommet, Ace Hardware is the destination for holiday gifts for everyone on your list. From the grill master extraordinaire to the determined DIY-er, Ace has a great selection of quality products they are sure to love from brands like Big Green Egg, Traeger® Grills, Weber Grills, Craftsman, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Benjamin Moore and Magnolia Home.

For the official rules and regulations, visit acehardware.com/the-grommet-scavenger-hunt-rules. No purchase necessary. For information on Ace Hardware and The Grommet visit www.acehardware.com/brands/the-grommet.

* Minimum donation of $1,000.00 and maximum donation of $10,000.00

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,200 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About The Grommet

The most innovative, intriguing products deserve a voice. That's where The Grommet comes in. Since 2008, The Grommet has worked with more than 2,500 Makers, inventors, entrepreneurs, and small businesses to launch innovative consumer products. The Grommet discovers, evaluates and selects products (or "Grommets") across 16 categories and amplifies them to its community of 3 million people by telling the stories behind each product. Only 3% of all products considered are launched on the site. The Grommet Wholesale works with more than 10,000 retailers across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.thegrommet.com or the company newsroom at https://www.thegrommet.com/press/press-releases.

