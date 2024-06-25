Ace Hardware Marks 100th Anniversary with Biggest Block Party Nationwide

Celebration Includes Exclusive Deals on Grills & Barbeque, Outdoor Power, Lawn & Garden, Paint and More

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware , the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, proudly celebrates its centennial with a 100th Anniversary Block Party nationwide. Scheduled for Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at participating stores, the event promises to be Ace's biggest block party in history. Adding to the festivities, Ace Hardware is excited to announce top offers for July, starting June 26, perfect for enhancing backyard BBQs, family gatherings, and more.

For a century, Ace Hardware has been a cornerstone in communities nationwide, embodying neighborly support. To commemorate this landmark anniversary, each Ace store will transform into a bustling block party venue, complete with exclusive deals, engaging live demonstrations, and family-friendly activities that promise fun for all ages.

"We're not just celebrating a milestone; we're celebrating a century of being part of every neighborhood we serve," says Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "Our 100th Anniversary Block Party and the special July offers are our way of inviting everyone to join the festivities, whether they celebrate with us in person at their local store or through great deals on everything they need for summer fun. It's our thank-you to the communities that have supported us for 100 years, and we're excited to make this celebration our biggest yet."

Whether you're upgrading tools, revamping outdoor spaces, or simply enjoying a day filled with fun and community at your local Ace store, these deals are Ace's way of sharing gratitude. Promotions are available from June 26 through July 30, unless otherwise noted.

Top July Deals at Participating Ace Hardware Stores, June 26 – July 30^

Select CRAFTSMAN V20 Power Tools, Outdoor Power, Hand Tools & Accessories – Save 20%

Select Traeger Grills – Save up to $300*

– Save up to Smokey Woods BBQ Grilling Pellets, 20-lb. bag, Ace Exclusive – Mix & Match 2 for $25

– Mix & Match 2 for Loud Mouth™ Barbeque, Ace Exclusive – Buy 3, Get 10% off

– Buy 3, Get 10% off Clark+Kensington and Royal Paint – Gallons 50% off**

Magnolia Home Products – Save 20%

Weber Spirit Grills – $50 off***

off*** Big Green Egg X-Large Ceramic Grill & Smoker Kit – On Sale for $1,959.99

Weber 30 Slate 3-Burner Outdoor Griddle, Ace Exclusive – On Sale for $749* *

– On Sale for * Pop-Up Canopies, 10'x10' – On Sale for $79.99

Select Living Accents 9' Market Umbrellas – On Sale for $49.99

Buy Select Milwaukee PACKOUT Tool Storage, Coolers or Tumblers – Spend $149 , Get a 20-oz. Red Tumbler for FREE; or Spend $249 , Get a Red Compact 5-Compartment Organizer and 20-oz. Red Tumbler for FREE

, Get a 20-oz. Red Tumbler for FREE; or Spend , Get a Red Compact 5-Compartment Organizer and 20-oz. Red Tumbler for FREE Buy Milwaukee M18 FUEL ½ Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Kit for $299 – Get Select M18 Power Tool (Bare Tools) for FREE (up to $229 value)

M18 FUEL ½ Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Kit for – Get Select M18 Power Tool (Bare Tools) for FREE (up to value) EGO POWER+ 56 Volt Handheld Blower or String Trimmer – On Sale for $199

Wild Bird Food, 20-lb. Bag – 2 for $20* *

* Select DEWALT 20V Max Power Tools or Battery 2-Pack – Ace Rewards Exclusive: Save $60 Instantly

Instantly Ortho Inside Home Defense – Ace Rewards Members Save $3

Weed Killer – Ace Rewards Members Save $4

^All deals available only at participating stores, subject to change

*Deals lasting through July 4

**Deals lasting through July 8

***Deals lasting through July 10

Visit AceHardware.com for more details, stop by a store on Saturday, June 29, to join in the block party fun, or take advantage of top deals all month long. Here's to another 100 years of helping, serving, and supporting communities together.





About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

