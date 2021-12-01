Ace Hardware Opens First Store Under New Franchise Model in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ace Hardware continues to grow globally, Ace Hardware International Holdings, Ltd., a subsidiary of Ace Hardware Corporation, announces it opened its first store in Monterrey, Mexico on October 28, 2021, with a plan to open 13 additional stores by the end of 2022. The store is the first under Ace's new turnkey franchise model announced in 2020. Ace now operates in approximately 70 countries and has opened more than 900 stores globally in the past five years.

The new Ace Hardware store, located at Urban Village, Avenida Eugenio Garza Sada 3431, local SA009, Colonia Arroyo Seco, brings Ace Hardware's knowledgeable, helpful service, convenience, and quality brands to the growing Mexico market.

With 15 employees, the new Ace Hardware store occupies more than 14,000 square feet, with 2,000 square feet dedicated as a showroom featuring decorative tile, plumbing fixtures and bath accessories. Quality, consumer sought brands, such as Stihl, Big Green Egg, Milwaukee, DeWalt, Sayer, Hilti, Clark & Kensington, Bosch, Philips, Hunter, Steel Grip, and Grill Mark will be available to customers.

"We are excited with the grand opening of our first Ace Hardware in Mexico. It is the first of many stores we plan to open," said Miguel Brunell, Ace Hardware franchisee. "Our team is committed to delivering on Ace's brand promise of knowledgeable and helpful service, a wide assortment of quality products, and a convenient shopping experience. We look forward to providing our customers with an extraordinary experience and raising the standards of home improvement retail in Mexico."

"Mexico is a growing market, particularly for home improvement," said Macedonio Garza, Ace Mexico Country Manager. "With the demand for home repair, maintenance and improvement products on the rise, this is the perfect opportunity to introduce Ace Hardware, a convenient and helpful hardware store model, to serve our neighbors in Mexico."

Ace Hardware franchisees in Mexico benefit from a turnkey business model and a trusted brand with nearly 100 years of renowned service. In addition, Ace International has a staff of 27 at its office in Monterrey and are on hand to guide and support franchisees every step of the way.

The franchise program in Mexico offers a variety of flexible store formats ranging from 300 square meters to 3,000 square meters and offers both Mexican and global brands to meet the needs of the home improvement consumer.

To explore franchise opportunities in Mexico with Ace Hardware International, visit acehardware.com.mx/franquicias/.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware franchise in the world with more than 5,600 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

