Ace Hardware Returns to Groundhog Day as Ace YardRx Enters Its Second Year

Back for year two, Ace helps homeowners plan ahead with personalized yard care, no matter the forecast

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware , the world's largest hardware cooperative, returned today to Punxsutawney, Pa., as the Official Yard Care Sponsor of Groundhog Day. After first joining the celebration last year with the launch of Ace YardRx , the brand's tailored yard care subscription helps homeowners prepare for the seasons ahead.

Timed with one of winter's most iconic cultural moments, Ace YardRx takes the guesswork out of lawn care by delivering customized, seasonally timed product bundles directly to customers' homes right when their yards need them most. With Punxsutawney Phil predicting six more weeks of winter, Ace reminds homeowners that the extended season is the perfect time to plan ahead and prepare for spring before warmer weather arrives.

"Groundhog Day is really about looking forward and building momentum, no matter what the forecast brings," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "Ace YardRx gives people a simple plan and confidence heading into the season, with advice and products they can trust from their local Ace."

Punxsutawney Phil, Ace Hardware's honorary seasonal forecaster, also returned for the second year of his NIL partnership, helping homeowners think ahead about yard care and seasonal planning.

"I spend a lot of time close to the ground, so I know how important it is to take care of it," said Punxsutawney Phil. "Timing is everything, and Ace YardRx helps homeowners give their yards what they need, right when they need it."

A Smarter, Simpler Way to Maintain Your Yard

Ace YardRx is a prescriptive yard care service that creates plans using a customer's location, yard size, grass type and application preferences. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, Ace YardRx combines local expertise with seasonal insights to help homeowners achieve greener grass, less weeds and fewer bugs.*

Key features include:

Personalized Prescriptions : Curated recommendations built around regional needs and trusted brands.

: Curated recommendations built around regional needs and trusted brands. Right Products, Right Time : Seasonal deliveries timed for maximum effectiveness.

: Seasonal deliveries timed for maximum effectiveness. Free Delivery : Products delivered directly to customers' doors from their local Ace Hardware.

: Products delivered directly to customers' doors from their local Ace Hardware. Year-Round Value: Consistent savings and reliable results.

Building on its debut year, Ace YardRx continues to expand its lineup to include new products from Spruce, Fertilome and Zevo, giving homeowners easy access to additional trusted lawn and garden brands through the program.

Ace Rewards members receive three curated deliveries throughout the growing season, aligned to key seasonal changes and their lawn's specific needs. Deliveries include recommended products for weed control, fertilization, lawn pest control and general seeding, with additional customization options available to address specific concerns, like fungus.

Ace YardRx also delivers added value through its subscription model, allowing customers to subscribe and save 20% all year** on their custom yard care plan while staying on track throughout the growing season.

Groundhog Day 2026

Ace Hardware is proud to once again be the Official Yard Care Sponsor of Groundhog Day, with Ace YardRx partnering with Punxsutawney Phil to help homeowners plan ahead for the seasons to come. Punxsutawney Phil's annual prediction remains a nationally watched cultural moment, prompting homeowners across the country to start conversations around spring, yard maintenance and seasonal plannings

Fans can follow the world-famous groundhog's continued role as Ace's honorary seasonal employee at @acehardware on Facebook and Instagram .

To learn more or to get an Ace YardRx subscription, visit acehardware.com/aceyardrx .

*Compared to untreated lawns.

**Compared to regular price of individual core Ace YardRx products on Acehardware.com between 11/1/2025-10/31/2026. Excludes add-ons. Ace YardRx is not available in AK, HI and PR.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,900 locally owned and operated stores and providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,900 Ace retail stores in approximately 60 countries. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution (EJD), and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

