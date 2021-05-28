Ace Hardware Plans To Hire More Than 30,000 Employees This Summer

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware is hiring more than 30,000 people at Ace stores and distribution centers nationwide in preparation for what is expected to be a busy summer at retail stores. As Covid restrictions continue to loosen across the country, Americans who have been shopping primarily online, now have the chance to get out and enjoy the full retail experience.

Ace Hardware and its independent retailers plan to fill more than 30,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available at Ace Hardware's Retail Support Centers (RSCs) and more than 5,000 locally owned stores across the United States. Interested applicants can visit storejobs.acehardware.com or text AceStoreJobs to 242424 for more information.

"Main street is back and open for business, and as an embedded cornerstone in neighborhoods across the country, we're humbled to be able to hire thousands of people to work right in their own community," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware Corporation. "Our employees earn competitive pay, great benefits, and importantly, learn how to provide exemplary customer service skills while working together as a team."

For more information about employment opportunities at Ace, please visit acehardware.com/careers.

