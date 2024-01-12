ACE HARDWARE PLUMBING SERVICES CELEBRATES FIRST YEAR AT WESTLAKE ACE HARDWARE IN OKLAHOMA CITY

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware Plumbing Services celebrated today its one-year anniversary of in-home plumbing services now available at Westlake Ace Hardware in Oklahoma City. Ace Hardware Plumbing Services offers residents a single-step path to solve their plumbing issues with a team of professionals backed by the local Ace they trust. The Plumbing Services location operates in a dedicated space inside Westlake Ace Hardware at 1509 W. Britton Road and was the first location to offer plumbing services in Oklahoma City as part of Ace Hardware's expansion into the home services sector. 

"We have created the perfect marriage with Ace Hardware Plumbing Services added to our store and community," said Chris Blose, Westlake Ace Hardware General Manager. "Every day, we have customers in our store who need plumbing help. This has benefited our customers greatly because we can connect them with an Ace Hardware Plumbing Services associate for immediate support. We know our customers will receive the same service they deserve, want, and need to get the job done."

Ace Hardware Plumbing Services specializes in full-service plumbing installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential and commercial projects. Specialized services offered include drain cleaning, leak detection and repair, water heaters, sewer and drain repair, bathroom and kitchen plumbing and gas leak detection and installation. The team at Ace Hardware Plumbing Services is dedicated to customer service with the "Upfront. Upright. Uplift." policy of providing upfront pricing, upholding the highest standards of honesty, and positively impacting the lives of customers and the local community.

In 2022, Ace Hardware acquired Legacy Plumbing, a plumbing business in the Dallas, Texas, area, which now operates as an Ace Hardware company. Led by Michelle and Theron Young, Legacy Plumbing brought a depth of knowledge and expertise in the plumbing sector, with a dedication to customer services shared by parent company Ace Hardware. The Youngs helped establish the new Ace Hardware Plumbing Services location in Oklahoma City.

"I am so proud of our team who rolled up their sleeves to open our first Ace branded plumbing services location in Oklahoma City," said Michelle Young, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Plumbing. "I'm thrilled that we successfully partnered with Westlake Ace. Both teams have worked extremely hard to create a beautiful working relationship. We are proud to celebrate a year of working together and offering our customers the plumbing services they need to keep their homes operating in top condition."

Customers can visit https://acehardwareplumbing.com to learn more about the home plumbing services offered.

About Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

