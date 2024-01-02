ACE HARDWARE RANKED #1 IN CATEGORY ON FORBES BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE LIST

News provided by

Ace Hardware Corporation

02 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

Ace Hardware placed in top 5% of 3,000 eligible brands in the 2024 ranking from Forbes

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, known for excelling in customer service as "the Helpful Place," earned the highest rank in the home improvement category on the 2024 Forbes Best Customer Service List. This latest ranking adds credibility to Ace's emphasis on the importance of customer service. In 2023, Ace Hardware launched a new initiative entitled "Service So Good It's Guaranteed" to punctuate its customer service commitment and to serve as a rally cry for its employees.

To add this impressive title in the home improvement category to its already stellar record for best-in-class customer service, Ace Hardware scored among the top 5% of outstanding brands singled out by customers from over 3,000 eligible companies. Forbes, along with data analyst HundredX, calculated the rankings based on a year-long survey of 201,000 people in the US who provided 4.2 million ratings. Survey participants were asked to rate brands on four aspects of both online and in-store customer service: people, speed, services, and resolution. Based on these factors, Ace Hardware Corporation stood out for its performance, giving it an overall ranking of 33 on the Forbes list.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes for our customer service," said Kim Lefko, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Ace Hardware. "Our focus on our customers begins with our desire to be helpful. Our local retailers are dedicated to the communities they serve, and when customers come to our store for help on a project, they receive useful advice and products from top-quality brands with performance we stand behind."

Ace created its new Service Guarantee to give customers confidence that no matter which Ace store they visit, they will find associates personally committed to helping provide proven products and trusted advice for any home or backyard project. Similar to Ace's Extra Mile Promise for paint, Ace promises that they will help customers acquire everything they need on their first trip to Ace. If they find they are missing something, Ace will deliver it for free after the customer purchases the product.

"Our red-vested heroes set the standard for industry-leading customer service," said Lefko. "We want to make sure our customers get everything they need on their first visit to the store so they can avoid those extra trips that take away time from weekend projects. We also provide our retailers with increased training that ensures they have the products and the advice that our customers prefer and trust with every visit."

Ace pursues its best-in-class customer service strategy by continually strengthening the service and expertise of its employees through comprehensive, ongoing training programs. In 2023, all Ace associates took an additional 15 hours of customer service-oriented training to ensure even more and better personal customer help in the aisles. Together, the impact of all these initiatives helped Ace rise to the top on the Forbes Best Customer Service List.

About Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Media Contact:[email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation

Also from this source

Central Indiana Ace Hardware Group Partners with Riley Children's Foundation to Co-Host the Ace Christmas Tree Farm for Riley Children's Hospital Patients

Central Indiana Ace Hardware Group Partners with Riley Children's Foundation to Co-Host the Ace Christmas Tree Farm for Riley Children's Hospital Patients

Central Indiana Ace Hardware Group (CIA) and Riley Children's Foundation teamed up today to help brighten the rooms of children staying at Riley...
Ace Hardware Brings Back Fan-Favorite "Holi-DIY" Instrumental Tribute to Customers This Holiday Season

Ace Hardware Brings Back Fan-Favorite "Holi-DIY" Instrumental Tribute to Customers This Holiday Season

To help spread joy and cheer this holiday season and to celebrate with the growing number of home improvement DIYers, Ace Hardware is bringing back...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.