Ace Hardware Ranks Among Top Brands on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service List

Ace Named Highest-Ranked Hardware and Home Improvement Retailer Among Competitors in Survey of 3,500 Companies

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative and the company known as "the Helpful Place," has been named one of the nation's top brands for customer service, earning a ranking of No. 36 overall on the Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service list. The recognition places Ace in the top 2% of more than 3,500 companies evaluated and makes Ace the highest-ranked hardware and home improvement retailer among its direct competitors.

"To be recognized by Forbes and, more importantly, by customers themselves, is a powerful validation of what makes Ace different," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "Being helpful isn't just a promise; it's our standard. Our red-vested heroes are trusted neighbors in the communities they serve, and this recognition reflects the pride they take in that role."

The annual Forbes Best Customer Service ranking, produced in partnership with customer-insights firm HundredX, is based entirely on consumer feedback and recognizes brands that consistently deliver strong service experiences. Over a 12-month period, more than 158,000 consumers submitted millions of ratings evaluating brands across personal interaction, speed, services and resolution, with results compared both overall and against competitors. Of the more than 3,500 brands reviewed, only 300 earned a spot on the list, with Ace Hardware ranking No. 36 overall, reinforcing the brand's continued commitment to helpful, reliable service in local communities nationwide. For the full list and to learn more about Forbes methodology, visit forbes.com/lists/best-customer-service/.

Throughout the past year, Ace has continued to invest in its people to ensure best-in-class service at every touchpoint. In 2025, thousands of Product Knowledge badges were earned, equipping associates with expert-level insights and practical advice for customers. In addition, Ace's red-vested heroes completed Customer First training focused on delivering warm, helpful, and memorable service. These efforts are backed by Ace's "Service So Good, It's Guaranteed" initiative, which assures customers they'll find what they need when they visit an Ace store or have it delivered free of charge. This guarantee, along with the brand's longstanding Extra Mile Promise for paint, continues to set Ace apart in a competitive retail landscape. To learn more, visit acehardware.com/service-so-good.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,900 locally owned and operated stores and providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,900 Ace retail stores in approximately 60 countries. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution (EJD), and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

