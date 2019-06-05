Ace Hardware Ranks Highest In Customer Satisfaction By J.D. Power

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Home Improvement Retail Stores" in a tie in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction StudySM. Since J.D. Power began surveying the home improvement industry in 2007 Ace Hardware has achieved this ranking 12 out of the last 13 years.

The 2019 J.D. Power study is based on responses from nearly 2,433 consumers who have purchased home improvement products or services over the past 12 months. Ace ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 840 on a 1000-point scale. According to surveyed consumers, Ace performs particularly well in the category of Staff and Service.

This year's score is based on overall performance in five areas: Merchandise, Price, Sales and Promotions, Staff and Service, and Store Facility.

"Receiving this recognition from J.D. Power and our customers once again is a tremendous honor," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO, Ace Hardware Corporation. "We are humbled to receive this award which reflects our Ace owners' passion for their neighbors and the outstanding service they and their red-vested heroes seek to provide every customer, every time."

