Ace Hardware Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results

"Same-store sales growth of 29.9 percent, 51 new stores, a 220 percent increase in our digital business, and increased retail inventory depth drove the best first quarter in Ace's history," said John Venhuizen, President & CEO. "Elevated demand, limited supply, and a ridiculously disrupted global supply chain continue to create a difficult environment operationally. My sincere thanks to the Ace team and our local retailers for their rigor to protect their people and passion to safely serve their community."

The 29.9 percent increase in U.S. retail same-store-sales during the first quarter of 2021 reported by the approximately 3,400 Ace retailers who share daily retail sales data was the result of a 12.3 percent increase in same-store transactions and a 15.7 percent increase in average ticket.

Revenues

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 3, 2021 totaled $2.0 billion. Total wholesale revenues were $1.9 billion, an increase of $551.1 million, or 41.8 percent, as compared to the prior year first quarter. Wholesale merchandise revenues to new domestic stores activated from January 2020 through March 2021 contributed $40.1 million of incremental revenues during the first quarter of 2021, while wholesale merchandise revenues decreased $9.6 million during the first quarter due to domestic stores whose memberships were cancelled. Wholesale merchandise revenues to comparable domestic stores increased $480.5 million for the quarter. Increases were seen across all departments with outdoor power equipment, grilling, power tools and paint showing the largest gains. The Company's Ace International Holdings, Ltd. ("AIH") subsidiary experienced a $12.0 million increase in wholesale revenue versus the first quarter of 2020, while Ace Wholesale Holdings LLC ("AWH") reported a $15.5 million increase in wholesale revenues from the first quarter of 2020.

Total retail revenues for the quarter were $162.7 million, an increase of $50.3 million, or 44.8 percent, as compared to the prior year first quarter. Retail revenues from Ace Retail Holdings LLC ("ARH") were $157.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $49.0 million, or 45.3 percent, from the first quarter of 2020. The Westlake Ace Hardware ("Westlake") chain experienced a 36.5 percent increase in same-store-sales while the Great Lakes Ace Hardware, Inc. ("GLA") chain grew same-store-sales by 48.9 percent in the quarter. The new stores opened by Westlake and GLA in the prior year contributed $9.1 million of the increase. Westlake and GLA together operated 209 stores at the end of the first quarter of 2021 compared to 191 stores at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Retail revenues from Ace Ecommerce Holdings LLC ("AEH") were $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 30.2 percent, from the first quarter of 2020.

Ace added 48 new domestic stores in the first quarter of 2021 and cancelled 15 stores. The Company's total domestic store count was 4,680 at the end of the first quarter of 2021 which was an increase of 114 stores from the first quarter of 2020. On a worldwide basis, Ace added 51 stores in the first quarter of 2021 and cancelled 16, bringing the worldwide store count to 5,498 at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit

Wholesale gross profit for the three months ended April 3, 2021 was $243.6 million, an increase of $73.8 million from the first quarter of 2020. The wholesale gross margin percentage was 13.0 percent of wholesale revenues in the first quarter of 2021, up slightly from 12.9 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Retail gross profit for the three months ended April 3, 2021 was $76.1 million, an increase of $23.3 million from the first quarter of 2020. This increase was the result of the 45.3 percent increase in ARH revenues. The retail gross margin percentage was 46.8 percent of retail revenues in the first quarter of 2021, a slight decrease from 47.0 percent in the first quarter of 2020. For ARH, retail gross profit is based on the Company's wholesale acquisition cost of product, not ARH's acquisition cost which includes a markup from the Company.

Expenses and Other

Wholesale operating expenses increased $17.1 million, or 13.3 percent, from the first quarter of 2020. The increase is due to higher distribution costs resulting from higher wholesale revenues and an increase in consumer advertising expenses. The 41.8 percent increase in wholesale revenue far exceeded the 13.3 percent increase in wholesale operating expenses, which allowed the Company to leverage and scale much of its fixed expenses and infrastructure. As a result, wholesale operating expenses as a percent of wholesale revenues decreased significantly to 7.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from 9.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Retail operating expenses increased $6.2 million, or 11.2 percent, from the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by store payroll and operating costs to support the increase in retail revenues along with expenses incurred related to the new stores opened in 2020 and 2021. The 44.8 percent increase in retail revenue far exceeded the 11.2 percent increase in retail expenses, which allowed the Company to leverage and scale much of its fixed operating expenses. As a result, retail operating expenses as a percent of retail revenue decreased to 37.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from 49.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Receivables increased $85.8 million from the first quarter of 2020 due to higher sales volumes and an increase in vendor rebates receivable.

Inventories increased $231.9 million from the first quarter of 2020 due to the intentional build-up of inventory to support increased demand and to act as a hedge against supplier shortages.

Long-term debt, including current maturities, decreased $587.7 million versus the first quarter of 2020. In March 2020, the Company increased its borrowings to $675.0 million under its $700.0 million line-of-credit in order to ensure the Company's ongoing liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Net debt (long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents) decreased $309.5 million due to cash generated by operating activities in the last twelve months offset by capital expenditures and record patronage distributions. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, long term debt consisted of $139.8 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility, $30.0 million outstanding on the Westlake credit facility, and $27.4 million owed to former retailers.

ACE HARDWARE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended





April 3,

March 28,





2021

2020





(13 Weeks)

(13 Weeks)















Revenues:









Wholesale revenues $ 1,869.1

$ 1,318.0



Retail revenues 162.7

112.4



Total revenues 2,031.8

1,430.4



Cost of revenues:









Wholesale cost of revenues 1,625.5

1,148.2



Retail cost of revenues 86.6

59.6



Total cost of revenues 1,712.1

1,207.8



Gross profit:









Wholesale gross profit 243.6

169.8



Retail gross profit 76.1

52.8



Total gross profit 319.7

222.6















Wholesale operating expenses:









Distribution operations expenses 54.4

45.0



Selling, general and administrative expenses 52.6

51.3



Retailer success and development expenses 38.6

32.2



Retail operating expenses 61.7

55.5



Retail pre-opening expenses 0.6

0.3



Total operating expenses 207.9

184.3



Operating income 111.8

38.3















Interest expense (4.0)

(5.8)



Interest income 1.2

1.4



Other income, net 0.5

1.5



Income tax (expense) benefit (4.1)

0.8



Net income 105.4

36.2



Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1)

(0.1)



Net income attributable to Ace Hardware Corporation $ 105.5

$ 36.3



Patronage distributions accrued $ 109.0

$ 53.4



Patronage distributions accrued for third party retailers $ 106.1

$ 51.1





ACE HARDWARE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data)



April 3,

January 2,

March 28,

2021

2021

2020 Assets (Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 37.4

$ 28.9

$ 315.6 Marketable securities 59.8

63.2

56.8 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6.1, $4.8 and

$6.7, respectively 737.1

527.7

651.3 Inventories 1,303.5

1,133.0

1,071.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62.1

55.1

45.4 Total current assets 2,199.9

1,807.9

2,140.7 Property and equipment, net 433.1

423.3

384.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 485.4

455.5

459.1 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 35.9

25.0

- Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 100.8

100.3

91.6 Other assets 119.1

90.9

115.8 Total assets $ 3,374.2

$ 2,902.9

$ 3,192.1











Liabilities and Equity









Current maturities of long-term debt $ 41.5

$ 31.7

$ 96.5 Accounts payable 1,407.9

1,109.4

940.6 Patronage distributions payable in cash 138.9

112.9

91.3 Patronage refund certificates payable 26.5

26.6

17.4 Current operating lease liabilities 65.7

64.5

74.4 Current finance lease liabilities 5.4

3.7

- Accrued expenses 145.9

237.5

138.5 Total current liabilities 1,831.8

1,586.3

1,358.7 Long-term debt 155.7

24.8

688.4 Patronage refund certificates payable 102.6

95.3

115.9 Long-term operating lease liabilities 441.0

412.2

403.6 Long-term finance lease liabilities 30.0

20.8

- Other long-term liabilities 76.0

73.6

68.2 Total liabilities 2,637.1

2,213.0

2,634.8 Member Retailers' Equity:









Class A voting common stock, $1,000 par value, 10,000 shares

authorized, 2,686, 2,689 and 2,694 issued and outstanding,

respectively 2.7

2.7

2.7 Class C nonvoting common stock, $100 par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized, 4,921,646, 5,015,306 and 4,739,809 issued and

outstanding, respectively 492.2

501.5

474.0 Class C nonvoting common stock, $100 par value, issuable to retailers

for patronage distributions, 1,779,506, 1,191,050 and 707,170

shares issuable, respectively 178.0

119.1

70.7 Contributed capital 18.9

19.0

18.7 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 31.6

32.3

(23.5) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1.3

3.0

(0.3) Equity attributable to Ace member retailers 724.7

677.6

542.3 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 12.4

12.3

15.0 Total equity 737.1

689.9

557.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,374.2

$ 2,902.9

$ 3,192.1

ACE HARDWARE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)





Three Months Ended

April 3,

March 28,

2021

2020

(13 Weeks)

(13 Weeks) Operating Activities





Net income $ 105.4

$ 36.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 17.4

15.7 Amortization of deferred financing costs 0.1

0.1 Gain on the disposal of assets, net (0.1)

- Provision for doubtful accounts 1.0

1.2 Other, net 1.8

(4.5) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of effects of acquisitions:





Receivables (241.5)

(181.5) Inventories (168.9)

(138.5) Other current assets (6.9)

1.3 Other long-term assets 4.0

8.2 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 222.6

91.5 Other long-term liabilities 2.4

(1.6) Deferred taxes 0.1

(1.9) Net cash used in operating activities (62.6)

(173.8) Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (4.6)

(5.5) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 5.8

7.0 Purchase of long-term securities (17.6)

- Proceeds from sale of long-term securities 1.6

- Purchases of property and equipment (25.4)

(18.4) Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash received (2.6)

(5.0) Increase in notes receivable, net (4.6)

(2.1) Other, net (0.2)

0.3 Net cash used in investing activities (47.6)

(23.7) Financing Activities





Net borrowings under revolving lines of credit 141.8

507.8 Principal payments on long-term debt (2.6)

(3.4) Payments of patronage refund certificates (16.9)

(9.5) Repurchase of stock (2.3)

(0.2) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (0.1)

- Other, net (1.2)

0.2 Net cash provided by financing activities 118.7

494.9 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 8.5

297.4 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28.9

18.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 37.4

$ 315.6







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 7.1

$ 7.9 Income taxes paid $ 0.3

$ 0.3

